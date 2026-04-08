Tokayev Welcomes Two-Week Middle East Ceasefire Mediated by Pakistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed a newly reached agreement on a full ceasefire in the Middle East, highlighting the role of international mediation and expressing hope that the truce will support global stability, trade, and economic growth.

Tokayev praised an agreement aimed at a full cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, achieved through the mediation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir and supported by ongoing negotiations and a temporary pause in fighting, reported Akorda on April 8.

He also underscored the contribution of Donald Trump, Iran’s senior leadership, and all countries involved in the conflict, noting that their willingness and coordinated efforts made the agreement possible.

Tokayev expressed hope that the ceasefire would prove durable and evolve into a long-term arrangement, contributing to global trade and the economic prosperity of nations.

According to The Washington Post, Trump announced a temporary suspension of planned military strikes against Iran, granting a two-week window for continued diplomacy. The decision came shortly before a previously stated deadline for potential large-scale attacks targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure.

According to Trump, the pause was contingent on Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz. He described a 10-point proposal from Iran as a workable basis for negotiations. He said the extension would allow time to finalize a broader agreement, calling the potential outcome a “double-sided ceasefire.”