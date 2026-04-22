Tashkent Int’l Financial Center Advances Investment Reform with Legal Certainty and Enforceability

Uzbekistan’s launch of the Tashkent International Financial Center (TIFC) marks an ambitious and strategically important step in its ongoing economic transformation. With a 50-year tax horizon, full capital mobility, an independent commercial court, and a legal framework based on English common law, the TIFC places Uzbekistan alongside Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Astana in a select group of jurisdictions seeking to attract global capital through internationally recognized legal and regulatory standards. It is one of the most ambitious international financial center (IFC) initiatives in recent years.

The initiative builds on a broader reform trajectory that Uzbekistan has pursued since 2017. Over the past several years, the government has implemented wide-ranging measures to liberalize the foreign exchange regime, improve the business climate, streamline inspections and licensing, strengthen investor protections, and expand engagement with international partners. These reforms have already translated into higher levels of foreign direct investment and growing investor interest. In this context, the establishment of the TIFC represents a logical next step—an effort to consolidate reform gains, deepen financial market development, and position Uzbekistan as a regional hub for investment and financial services.

International experience suggests that IFCs can play a valuable catalytic role in accelerating reforms. By creating a jurisdiction with high standards of legal certainty, predictable regulation, and efficient dispute resolution, they provide investors with a familiar and trusted environment—often serving as entry points into markets where broader institutional reforms are still evolving. As highlighted in comparative analyses of IFC development, many successful centers—from the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to Singapore and Hong Kong—have relied on precisely this model: offering internationally recognizable legal frameworks, often rooted in English common law, combined with independent courts and specialized regulators.

These centers have demonstrated how credibility, rather than incentives alone, drives investor interest. In Dubai, for example, the establishment of an autonomous legal system with internationally respected judges helped position the DIFC as a regional hub for finance and dispute resolution. Similarly, Abu Dhabi’s ADGM has built its reputation on legal transparency and regulatory clarity, particularly in emerging areas such as fintech and digital assets. In Asia, Singapore’s success reflects not only strong institutions at the national level, but also the deliberate creation of a highly predictable and investor-friendly regulatory environment that bridges global capital with regional opportunities.

The experience of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), launched in 2018, is particularly relevant for Uzbekistan. Like the TIFC, the AIFC operates under a separate legal framework based on English law, with its own court, arbitration center, and financial regulator. This model was designed to attract foreign investors by offering a legal infrastructure aligned with global financial practice. At the same time, the AIFC illustrates both the opportunities and the complexities of such an approach, particularly as interactions with the domestic system deepen over time.

More broadly, international evidence suggests that IFCs are most effective when they function not as isolated enclaves, but as platforms for broader institutional learning and reform. In several cases, practices initially introduced within IFCs—such as modern insolvency regimes, arbitration standards, or financial regulation—have gradually informed national systems. This dynamic underscores the potential for the TIFC not only to attract capital, but also to contribute to the continued strengthening of Uzbekistan’s overall legal and investment framework.

At the same time, experience from Kazakhstan and other IFCs also highlights an important policy consideration: the interaction between the IFC and the broader domestic legal and regulatory framework. As the IMF has noted in its analysis of the AIFC (IMF, Kazakhstan’s Financial Sector Assessment, 2020), the coexistence of separate jurisdictions can give rise to “gaps, overlaps, and inconsistencies… which could encourage arbitrage” if coordination and alignment are not carefully managed. These challenges are not unique to Kazakhstan; they are inherent in the dual-system model that most IFCs adopt.

For Uzbekistan, this does not diminish the value of the TIFC. Rather, it underscores the importance of ensuring that the center complements and reinforces broader institutional development. The TIFC can serve as a high-quality entry point for foreign investors, but its long-term impact will be strongest if its legal certainty and enforceability are not confined to the enclave alone, but increasingly reflected across the wider economy.

A key issue in this regard is enforceability. Investors are ultimately concerned not only with the quality of laws and courts within the TIFC, but also with the consistency and reliability of enforcement across jurisdictions. If legal protections, contract enforcement, and dispute resolution mechanisms differ significantly between the TIFC and the domestic system, this may create perceptions of segmentation. Conversely, ensuring that judicial decisions—whether originating inside or outside the TIFC—are recognized and enforceable across the entire legal system can significantly strengthen overall investor confidence.

Available firm-level evidence suggests that this remains an important area for continued progress. World Bank Enterprise Surveys and related investment climate diagnostics for Uzbekistan have consistently pointed to challenges in the practical implementation of regulations, including perceptions of uneven enforcement, the time and cost associated with resolving commercial disputes, and concerns among firms about the predictability of court decisions. Businesses also report that inspections, administrative procedures, and interactions with public authorities can vary in consistency, affecting day-to-day operational certainty. These findings are broadly echoed in U.S. investment climate assessments, which highlight issues such as inconsistent application of laws and regulations, limited judicial independence in practice, and the need for stronger contract enforcement mechanisms and dispute resolution reliability. While recent reforms have begun to address many of these constraints, they underscore that strengthening enforcement practices—alongside ongoing legal modernization—will be critical to ensuring that improvements in formal frameworks translate into tangible gains for both domestic and foreign investors. In this context, aligning the high standards of enforceability embedded in the TIFC with broader national practice presents a clear opportunity to reinforce confidence across the entire economy.

The experience of the AIFC is instructive. While initially designed as a distinct jurisdiction, it has, over time, developed interlinkages with the domestic financial system, including capital markets, fintech, and Islamic finance. This has required increasing coordination between regulators, efforts to harmonize standards, and mechanisms for cooperation among institutions. The IMF has emphasized the importance of a clear allocation of regulatory responsibilities, strong information sharing, and consistent supervisory approaches to mitigate risks arising from parallel systems.

Drawing on these lessons, several policy directions can help maximize the TIFC’s benefits.

First, gradual legal alignment can enhance coherence. The adoption of English common law within the TIFC offers immediate credibility with international investors. Over time, elements of this framework—particularly in commercial law, insolvency, and investor protection—could inform the evolution of national legislation, helping to narrow the gap between the two systems.

Second, regulatory consistency is important to maintain a level playing field. Where similar financial and investment activities take place both within and outside the TIFC, broadly aligned standards can reduce uncertainty and discourage regulatory arbitrage. As highlighted in international experience, minimizing duplication of frameworks and clarifying institutional mandates can strengthen efficiency and predictability.

Third, strong institutional coordination should be embedded from the outset. Formal mechanisms for cooperation between the TIFC authorities and national regulators—such as information-sharing arrangements, joint working groups, and coordinated supervision—can help manage interlinkages and support financial stability as the center develops.

Fourth, enforceability across jurisdictions should be prioritized. Clear legal provisions ensuring mutual recognition and execution of court rulings and arbitration awards will be critical. This is particularly important for building confidence among both foreign and domestic investors that the rule of law operates consistently across the entire economy.

Fifth, the TIFC can be leveraged as a platform for broader reform. By piloting modern legal practices, digital regulatory tools, and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms, it can generate practical experience that supports wider institutional strengthening over time.

Ultimately, the success of the TIFC will be measured not only by the volume of investment it attracts, but also by its contribution to Uzbekistan’s broader reform agenda. International experience suggests that IFCs deliver the greatest impact when they are closely integrated with national systems and when their standards gradually diffuse across the economy.

Uzbekistan has already demonstrated a strong commitment to reform and openness. The TIFC represents an important extension of this trajectory. Ensuring that legal certainty, transparency, and enforceability are applied consistently across both the TIFC and the domestic framework will help translate this initiative into sustained improvements in the investment climate—benefiting both foreign and domestic businesses alike.

The author is Sobir Kurbanov, an international development expert and fellow at Nightingale Int. network.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.