News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Regional Ecological Summit, Reform Agenda, and Diplomacy

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected key articles from international media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights the Regional Ecological Summit, domestic political reforms, the Middle Corridor, and other key developments.

Kazakhstan President Tokayev’s Antalya message and the rise of the ‘The World Is Bigger Than Five’ approach

EU Reporter published an opinion article on April 21 discussing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, highlighting his call for UN reform and a more inclusive global order, aligned with broader efforts to redistribute international decision-making beyond the major powers.

Summarizing the speech delivered in Antalya by President Tokayev, it is observed that an emphasis aligned with the perspective of “The world is bigger than five” was made, writes Ahmet Saglam.

“The statement by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, that ‘the United Nations not only needs to be supported but also needs to be reformed’ reveals a significant necessity in terms of addressing today’s conflict zones and economic vulnerabilities around the world,” reads the article.

First-ever Regional Ecological Summit kicks off in Kazakhstan’s capital

The first-ever Regional Ecological Summit has kicked off in Astana, bringing together heads of state from across the region. The summit, organized with the UN as a strategic partner, runs through Thursday under the theme One Region, One Vision, One Future, reported Yeni Safak on April 22.

The summit is designed to develop practical solutions to address the environmental and climate challenges facing the region and the world, including water management, desertification, and renewable energy cooperation. The UN’s role as a strategic partner underscores the international importance of regional environmental coordination.

Astana Ecological Summit turns regional climate pressure into a call for joint action

On April 22, leaders from Central Asia and neighboring states opened the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana on Earth Day with an urgent and practical message: the region’s environmental crisis is no longer a future risk, but a present constraint on water, food, energy, and economic security, reported The Times of Central Asia.

Opening the plenary, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev argued that environmental policy must not become another dividing line in global politics. He called for a fair and balanced green transition, especially for developing economies, and warned that Central Asia’s shared rivers, landscapes, and climate risks demand shared responsibility. Tokayev singled out water scarcity, desertification, glacier melt, air pollution and biodiversity loss as the region’s core challenges. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s plans to expand renewable energy, protect the Caspian Sea, restore the Northern Aral, and start consultations on a proposed International Water Organization.

Central Asia advances new climate investment pathways

A Ministerial Roundtable on Climate Investment Pathways in Central Asia was held during the Regional Ecological Summit, supported by the Green Climate Fund and the United Nations Development Program, in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, the UNDP press service reported on April 22.

In his opening remarks, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UNDP Associate Administrator Haoliang Xu highlighted the organization’s global role in supporting countries in translating climate commitments into tangible investment solutions, emphasizing the importance of these efforts for Central Asia.

“Bridging the gap from climate commitments to practical investment solutions requires a fundamental shift in our collective approach. We must align environmental objectives with real-economy benefits, ensuring they serve as a direct catalyst for GDP growth. This is about fostering a new investment culture that transcends fragmented national agendas to build a robust pipeline of cross-border investments. Only through regional cooperation and shared de-risking mechanisms can we secure long-term prosperity for Central Asia,” he said.

Kazakhstan reforms under scrutiny at Brussels Press Club round table

Kazakhstan’s program of constitutional reform and political modernization came under the spotlight at a recent roundtable discussion held at the Brussels Press Club, where policymakers, analysts and media representatives examined the implications of the country’s constitutional referendum last month and its broader reform trajectory, told EU Reporter on April 20.

“The discussion also touched on Kazakhstan’s strategic importance as a partner for the European Union, particularly in areas such as energy, trade and regional stability. Participants noted that Brussels has a strong interest in supporting reform efforts while also maintaining a consistent focus on democratic standards and governance,” reads the article.

Turkish MFA: Europe should be active in developing Middle Corridor

Serious engagement from Europe is needed to advance the Middle Corridor project, Ambassador Mustafa Pulat, Director of the Department for Central and Northern Europe at Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Report.Az on April 20.

According to him, the Middle Corridor can bring significant advantages to European countries.

“This project is not only an alternative route or logistics option for Europe, but also a tool for economic, geopolitical, and strategic transformation,” he said.

Pulat added that the Middle Corridor also represents a strategic security gain for Europe.

“For a long time, Europe has depended mainly on the northern route through Russia for trade with Asia. Countries along the Middle Corridor, especially Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states, are rich in oil, gas, and alternative energy resources, giving Europe access to new energy sources. Through this corridor, Europe will also strengthen its economic presence in the Caucasus and Central Asia,” he said.