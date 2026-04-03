News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Global Opportunities, Digital Leadership, Sports Talent and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s digest highlights Kazakhstan’s growing appeal for international professionals, its digital transformation, strategic role in Eurasian trade, youth arts festivals, and rising sports stars.

Why international professionals are choosing to build careers in this country

Euronews published an article on March 25 highlighting how Kazakhstan is becoming an attractive destination for global professionals across education, technology, research, and the arts, offering career opportunities, cultural experiences, and supportive infrastructure.

“Kazakhstan is emerging as a destination for global professionals drawn by innovation, expanding sectors and new opportunities. In Astana, a growing number of international specialists are building long-term careers across science, education, technology and the arts,” reads the article.

Kazakhstan: Central Asia’s digital powerhouse – OpEd

Eurasia Review released an article on March 31 describing how Kazakhstan is rapidly advancing as a digital leader, combining AI, e-government, infrastructure, and human capital initiatives to modernize its economy, enhance public services, and position itself as a regional technology hub.

“Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy, is rapidly positioning itself as a regional leader in digital transformation. Indeed, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to making Kazakhstan ‘fully digital within the next three years,’ turning digitalization and AI into a national modernization goal rather than a simple technology policy,” reads the article.

How the Iran war is reshaping Kazakhstan’s role in Eurasia

The Diplomat released an article explaining how the Iran conflict is reshaping global trade and energy networks, elevating Kazakhstan’s strategic importance as a stable hub for alternative transport routes, energy exports, and regional connectivity.

“The more consequential development is the acceleration of a broader structural shift: the reordering of Eurasian connectivity around stability rather than geography. As traditional routes become riskier, alternative corridors are gaining importance. In this emerging landscape, Kazakhstan’s role is expanding. The most significant beneficiary of this shift is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, commonly referred to as the Middle Corridor,” reads the article.

Applications now open for the International Youth Festival THE PLANET OF ART – 2026

Kazakhstan National Federation of Clubs for UNESCO announces the opening of the application process for the artistic cycle of the International Youth Festival THE PLANET OF ART – 2026, UNESCO press service reported on March 18.

“Children and young people aged 3 to 18 from different countries are invited to participate. Young artists may submit their works in the categories of fine arts and decorative and applied arts, exploring the festival theme through national traditions, cultural symbols, and artistic imagery. The application submission period will remain open until May 10 of the current year,” reads the article.

Barcelona sign highly-rated Kazakh teenager ahead of next season

Barcelona has now signed one of the brightest young Kazakhstan-based teenagers, Karim Mendikanov, who will join the club next summer, according to Yahoo Sports on April 1.

“Mendikanov has already signed a contract with Barcelona and will arrive at the club next summer. Born in 2011 in Kazakhstan, the player is no stranger to Spanish football,” reads the article.