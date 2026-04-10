News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh-Georgian, South Korean Ties and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s digest highlights strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Georgia, expanding cooperation with South Korea, and other key developments.

Kazakhstan hails Pakistan’s mediation in US-Iran truce

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also lauded Pakistan’s mediation, noting that the agreement was “reached with the mediation of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir,” reported AAJ News on April 8.

He added that the truce became possible due to “the goodwill and wisdom of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the senior leadership of Iran, as well as all countries involved in the military conflict.”

Kazakhstan and China launch joint hydrogen technology center

An official opening ceremony for the Kazakhstan-China Hydrogen Technology Center was held at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, reported Trend on April 9.

The establishment of the Center represents a direct step toward building a modern technological ecosystem in the country, integrating fundamental science, education, and industry.

“Even one more barrel of oil” Kang Hoon-sik meets Kazakh President to discuss key issues

In order to address concerns over the supply of crude oil, naphtha, and other resources caused by the prolonged war in the Middle East, Chief Presidential Secretary Hoonshik Kang has embarked on a trip to Oman, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia. During his visit, Kang held a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, where he delivered a personal letter from President Lee Jaemyung, reported The Asia Business Daily on April 9.

At the meeting, Kang proposed further elevating the bilateral relationship in order to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, and investment, as well as to advance joint projects across various sectors. The two sides also reportedly discussed ways to expand cooperation in energy, transportation, and logistics in response to the Middle East conflict.

Azerbaijan University joins Study in Azerbaijan education exhibition in Kazakhstan

A delegation led by the Rector of Azerbaijan University, PhD in Philology Saadat Aliyeva, is participating in the Study in Azerbaijan education exhibition held at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty, reported Azertag on April 7.

Co-organized by the Ministries of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the exhibition brings together leading universities of the country to offer a wide range of educational programs, scholarship opportunities, and to introduce visitors to student life in Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan, Georgia deepen logistics ties to boost Middle Corridor competitiveness

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, held a meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, to conclude discussions on a significant expansion of transport and logistics collaboration along the Middle Corridor, Trend reported on April 7.

The talks focused on a coordinated strategy to attract additional freight traffic to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). Both parties emphasized that the corridor’s global competitiveness relies on synchronized infrastructure development and streamlined customs procedures.

A central point of discussion was the performance of the joint venture established between the railways of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan – a partnership that China formally joined in 2025. Officials noted that this four-party cooperation has already significantly improved freight coordination and ensured more stable transit times across the region.