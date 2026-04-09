My Summer Memories From Peak Komsomolsky

This summer I was in the mountains of the Zailiysky Alatau on a multi-day trek to Komsomolsky Peak. The air was thin and dry. At dawn the ridges looked close enough to touch, but the ice that shaped them felt far away. I do not collect data myself, yet our group included people who know these valleys well. On the trail and in the evening camp, I listened to guides and hydrogeologists who had worked here for years. Their message was simple and serious: the glaciers have shrunk sharply, and the change in recent seasons is no longer gradual. It is critical. I kept thinking about their words while watching the sun set behind rock and snow. What comes next, when the ice that feeds our rivers continues to fade?

The question is not only about beauty or nostalgia. In Central Asia, mountain snow and ice act as our summer savings account. In hot months, when rainfall is scarce, meltwater keeps canals flowing, turns turbines, cools cities, and supports farms. When glaciers and snowpacks shrink, two things happen. First, we may see a short period of higher flows as the system releases stored water. Second, after that pulse, the reserve declines. Rivers run lower and warmer when demand is highest. The risk is clear: what once balanced our dry season may fail to do so in the near future.

Recent research adds a hard edge to my personal impressions. For decades, some glaciers in the Pamirs and Karakoram were different. While many glaciers around the world melted, these ones were stable or even grew. Scientists called it an anomaly. It gave hope that high Asian ranges might resist warming longer than expected. That hope has now weakened. New field evidence shows that this exception ended in 2018. Since then, the glaciers have been losing mass.

The reason is not mysterious. There is less snow. Storms bring fewer solid deposits, and snow melts earlier in the year. Measurements from the field, combined with careful reconstructions from 1999 to 2023, point to a clear turning point. Mass balance moved from near-stable to negative. The change is not a small wobble. It is a shift. And when the most resilient glaciers begin to retreat, it tells us something uncomfortable about the pace of warming.

These mountain stores feed rivers that serve about 80 million people across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. In summer, when rain is rare, that water holds systems together. It keeps power stations running and fields alive. If snowfall keeps declining, late-season flows will weaken. We will face tighter trade-offs between electricity and irrigation. Cities will feel the pressure in heat waves. Rural communities will feel it first and longest.

What should we do with this knowledge? We need simple, concrete steps. First, measure what matters. Snowfall and snowpack must become strategic indicators. That means more stations at key elevations, better maintenance, and fast sharing of data across borders. With a clear picture by late winter, operators can plan reservoir releases and maintenance. Farmers can choose crops and irrigation schedules that fit real water, not wishful estimates.

Reservoir rules should protect late-summer flows in dry years, not only chase peak power in spring. Where useful, small off-channel storage can support towns without draining main channels at critical times. Support should go to irrigation methods that save water while keeping yields steady. In some districts, a modest shift in crop mix will protect incomes better than pushing for maximum area under high-water crops.

Hydropower will remain important, but operations must adapt to weaker late-season inflows. Diversifying the energy mix can reduce stress on rivers during hot months. Even small additions outside the river system can make a difference on peak days. It is cheaper to adjust now than to rebuild trust after emergency cuts.

Healthy mountain soils, wetlands, and forests store water longer and release it more slowly. Targeted restoration near headwaters is not a luxury. It is a low-cost way to smooth flows and protect quality. This work can involve local communities and create jobs that fit mountain realities.

I think back to my trek in the Zailiysky Alatau. I remember the quiet at dawn and the stories shared at camp. I can also ask the question that now guides my work: if the strongest glaciers are now surrendering, how fast do we need to change our habits in the valleys below?

The author is Aizhan Arshabayeva, a graduate student of the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.