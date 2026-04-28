Kazakhstan Expands Supercomputer and Data Center to Boost National AI Infrastructure

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to launch a new supercomputer and expand its data center infrastructure as part of efforts to support large-scale artificial intelligence development, Kazakhtelecom Chair Bagdat Mussin said at an April 28 government meeting.

New data centers are currently under construction across the country, with Kazakhtelecom managing the largest network in Kazakhstan, including over 1,700 server racks, 25 megawatts (MW) of capacity and a 47% market share.

Mussin noted that a new supercomputer is scheduled to launch in Kosshy in November. It is expected to be three times more powerful than the AI-Farabium supercomputer, which was launched in Almaty last October with a performance of 1,500 petaflops and currently ranks 103rd globally, operating at full capacity.

In addition, Kazakhtelecom has been appointed operator of the Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz. The company is in talks with more than 20 hyperscale firms, with preliminary demand exceeding 100 megawatts (MW).

According to Mussin, these efforts will strengthen Kazakhstan’s digital and telecom infrastructure and create a solid foundation for the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across the economy.

In July last year, Kazakhstan launched Alem.Cloud, the most powerful supercomputing cluster in Central Asia, with a performance of up to two exaflops, built on 64 HGX servers and 512 NVIDIA H200 GPUs.

In parallel, an academic supercomputer network with a total capacity of 42 petaflops is being developed, covering systems at Nazarbayev University, KazNU, ENU, and Satbayev University. AI centers are also operating at several universities, including East Kazakhstan Technical University, Astana IT University, Atyrau University of Oil and Gas, Suleyman Demirel University, IITU, and others, said Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek during a government hour in the Mazhilis on April 27.