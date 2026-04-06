Eurasian Development Bank to Host Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty This June

ASTANA — The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will host its Annual Meeting and Business Forum on June 25–26 in Almaty. The highlight of the programme will be the plenary session titled Eurasia 2030+: Investment, Growth, and New Opportunities.

According to Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board, the event will facilitate open dialogue and joint solutions to unlock the region’s investment potential.

“The Eurasian region is now at the heart of global economic transformation. We are seeing growing interest from international investors in infrastructure, transport corridors, energy, and the digital economy,” said Podguzov.

The forum’s business agenda will span a wide range of topics structured into thematic sessions. Participants will examine global economic trends, investment in sustainable development, digital transformation, the future of Islamic finance in Central Asia, and the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, including the potential of the Eurasian transport network.

Particular emphasis will be placed on the bank’s practical instruments and initiatives, including presentations of EDB’s current investment projects, opportunities offered by the Technical Assistance Fund, and the launch of new analytical research.

The program will also feature bilateral business meetings, agreement signings, and media events, including press conferences on the EDB Annual Report and its Sustainability Report. An exhibition space will showcase the bank’s key areas of activity, including EDB projects, public-private partnership programmes, educational initiatives of the EDB Academy, and projects led by the Digital Initiatives Fund and the Technical Assistance Fund.

The event is set to become a key international platform for discussing investment opportunities and long-term development strategies across the Eurasian region. Delegates from 15 countries are expected to attend, including representatives of multilateral financial institutions, government bodies, international businesses, and the expert community.

The EDB is a multilateral development institution investing across the Eurasian space and has supported the strengthening and expansion of economic ties, as well as the comprehensive development of its member states, for over 20 years. As of the end of December 2025, the bank’s cumulative portfolio comprised 326 projects with a total investment volume of $19.6 billion.

The portfolio primarily focuses on integration-driven projects across transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and engineering. Under its 2022–2026 Strategy, the EDB is implementing three flagship megaprojects: the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Framework, and the Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network.