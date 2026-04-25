Chinese Auto Company Advances New Solutions for Energy Transition in Central Asia

ASTANA — New mobility solutions are seen as one of the tools to reduce emissions while maintaining economic growth. As part of the public talk at Regional Ecological Summit 2026 EXPO, China’s company Li Auto presented its approach to transport using new energy sources in Central Asia.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Zuomin Wu, the head of International Business at Li Auto, spoke about the company’s role in the region’s energy transition and development prospects.

Energy Transition: a practical approach

The key task of the energy transition today lies not only in the development of technologies, but also in their practical applicability, especially in regions with emerging infrastructure. Solutions that combine innovation with everyday convenience are of particular importance, ensuring a gradual transition to sustainable mobility without drastic changes in consumer behavior.

“Li Auto contributes to the energy transition through both extended-range electric (EREV) and pure electric (BEV) technologies. Our EREV technology acts as a bridge between traditional vehicles and fully electric mobility. This allows users to enjoy the core benefits of electric mobility without changing their lifestyle,” Wu said.

ESG as a core part of the company’s strategy

The ESG in Li Auto covers all aspects of the company’s activities — environmental, social and managerial, serving as the basis for both an operational model and a long-term strategy. The relevant principles are consistently integrated into all key processes, from development and production to sales and service.

“On the environment: Our EREV and BEV technologies are designed to cut fuel consumption and emissions in real life,” explained Wu. “We have set clear targets: net-zero by 2050, and reduce absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions by over 40% by 2030. On the social side: Our mission is ‘Be Proactive, Change the World.’ We give our people fair opportunities and a safe workplace.We partner with top local dealers to provide official OTA updates, technical support, and a premium customer experience. On governance: Our Board of Directors and Audit Committee directly oversee climate and ESG performance. We have a zero-tolerance policy on corruption… In one sentence: ESG is not extra work – it’s how we build cars.”

Central Asia as a strategic region

Kazakhstan has become Li Auto’s first entry point into international markets and a key area for further development in Central Asia. The company emphasizes that it is not just about bringing products to market, but about a deeper presence, with an emphasis on long—term partnership and infrastructure development.

“Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia and a key node of the Belt and Road Initiative. Li Auto is not simply exporting cars; we are bringing our mature, China-market-proven ecosystem to work alongside local partners in advancing new mobility,” said Wu.

Long-term partnership and development

The company focuses on a long-term presence in the region, considering Central Asia not only as a growth area, but also as a space for building sustainable relationships with consumers. Its strategy is based on a combination of technological solutions proven in the Chinese market, with the development of local service infrastructure and partnerships, which makes it possible to adapt products and services to the real needs of the region.

“Li Auto aspires to be a long-term trusted partner for family mobility in Central Asia. Our goal is to write beautiful travel stories together with Central Asian families. The global energy transition is a shared journey, and Central Asia has its own pace and path,” he said.

The development of new mobility in Central Asia reflects a broader global process — the transition to sustainable and technologically advanced transport solutions. This transition is becoming more specific in the region: it occurs gradually,considering the level of infrastructure development, regional specificities, and consumer behavior. A model is being formed in which innovation is combined with practicality, and local markets are becoming part of the global transformation of mobility and energy.

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