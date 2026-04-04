Central Asian Professionals Join New C5+O.N.E. Cohort to Build Skills and Partnerships

ASTANA – The C5+O.N.E. (Opening Networks Through English) program launched its sixth cohort on April 2, aiming to strengthen English proficiency across Central Asia to support regional integration, professional collaboration and economic ties with the United States.

Participants from Central Asian countries represent key sectors, including agriculture, banking and finance, information technology, entrepreneurship and energy. The program focuses on “English for the Economy,” while offering opportunities to connect with U.S. experts and build professional networks across the region and with counterparts in the United States. Participants will also join an alumni network of more than 1,200 professionals.

U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie M. Stufft highlighted the importance of English for career development and international cooperation.

“English is the language of global commerce, technology, science and research. Your skills will strengthen economic ties between Central Asia and the United States and help create shared prosperity,” she said.

Over the next nine months, participants will take part in coursework and professional development activities designed to improve English proficiency, strengthen cross-border networks and support collaboration with peers across Central Asia and the United States. The program also includes national events and a regional conference bringing together participants and American experts.

Stufft noted that alumni have advanced professionally, joined local offices of U.S. companies and presented in English at international forums, while building lasting partnerships across the region and with U.S. counterparts.

The launch of the sixth cohort underscores the program’s focus on developing skills, fostering regional cooperation and expanding opportunities for shared growth between the United States and Central Asia.