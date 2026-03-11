Over 9,500 Kazakh Citizens Evacuated from Middle East

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has evacuated 9,517 citizens from the Middle East with the support of government agencies and diplomatic missions, while operations continue in several countries in the region.

According to the Foreign Ministry, evacuation efforts are currently underway from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. At the same time, the ministry is completing evacuation operations from Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman, reported the ministry’s press service on March 11.

The ministry strongly urges citizens to refrain from planning trips to the Middle East until the situation in the region stabilizes. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions continue to coordinate local operations, maintain communication with citizens, and provide necessary assistance throughout the evacuations.