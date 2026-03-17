Nauryz Ball in Astana Highlights Diplomacy, Tradition and Renewal

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital hosted the Nauryz Ball on March 16, a special event that served as a platform for cultural and humanitarian dialogue, highlighting Kazakhstan’s rich historical heritage, national traditions and modern social development. The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations and foreign partner institutions accredited in Kazakhstan.

A thematic fair introduced diplomats to the meaning of Nauryz as a holiday of renewal, harmony, good deeds, and respect for spiritual traditions. Guests also took part in traditional games, including arkan tartu (tug of war) and assyk atu (a board game with bones of a knee sheep joint), among other competitions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva noted the symbolic significance of this year’s celebration, which followed a major political event in the country.

“This year, Nauryz coincided with an important historical moment for our country. Just the day before, a national referendum was held in which our people chose a new Constitution and determined the future direction of the state’s development. Our citizens voted for a future based on justice, progress, education, science and innovation,” she said.

Balayeva highlighted that the new Constitution establishes new values for social development, including the preservation of historical and cultural heritage and respect for national traditions as key principles of state policy.

“The preservation of national identity, continuity between generations and the transmission of cultural values to future generations reflect the deep meaning of these constitutional norms. Cultural heritage is not only a memory of the past but also the spiritual foundation of the nation and the basis of values that unite society. Kazakhstan has always placed great importance on friendship among peoples and dialogue between civilizations,” she said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev highlighted the role of Nauryz as an element of cultural diplomacy that unites nations and strengthens mutual understanding.

“It symbolizes the rebirth of nature and the renewal of life. In 2009, UNESCO included Nauryz in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, recognizing it as an important part of our shared heritage,” he said.

According to Bakayev, the holiday’s themes of renewal, harmony and creation reflect the values that form the foundation of international cooperation and dialogue.

Guests were also introduced to the traditions of Nauryznama, the nationwide ten-day celebration of Nauryz. The program presented various days of the festival, including Korisu Day, the day of greetings and renewal after the long winter, Kaiyrymdylyk Day, the day of kindness and charity, and the Day of Culture and National Traditions, among others.

A traditional tusau kesu ceremony (a tradition to celebrate a child’s first attempts to walk) was also demonstrated. During this ritual, special bonds tied around the child’s legs are cut, allowing them to walk gracefully and run swiftly in the future.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission Serhan Aktoprak said Nauryz remains an important part of cultural identity.

“Nauryz connects us with our roots today and into the future. The holiday symbolizes the revival of nature and the changing of the seasons, making it a meaningful time to celebrate the beginning of a new cycle,” Aktoprak told The Astana Times.

He added that each day of the Nauryznama celebration has its own meaning and together they reflect harmony, unity and continuity of traditions.