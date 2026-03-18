Kazatomprom Boosts Sales 11% in 2025, Expands Resource Base

ASTANA – Kazatomprom CEO Meirzhan Yussupov reported an 11% increase in sales volumes to 18,500 tons, citing steady global demand. He shared the update during a March 18 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on reviewing the company’s 2025 performance and setting priorities for Kazakhstan’s uranium sector, the Akorda press service reported.

Yussupov also said that the company’s total uranium production reached 25,800 tons in 2025, including 13,500 tons attributable to Kazatomprom.

According to Yussupov, Kazatomprom continues to strengthen the country’s mineral resource base through geological exploration. The company has formed a portfolio of six new prospective uranium sites covering more than 1,000 square kilometers.

Total investments in exploration are expected to reach 75–85 billion tenge (US$160–180 million) by 2030.

Strengthening international partnerships

As part of its long-term strategy for 2025–2034, Kazatomprom is expanding its presence in international markets. In 2025, the company signed uranium supply agreements with major energy firms. Negotiations are also ongoing to conclude a long-term contract for uranium concentrate supplies to India.

The company allocated more than 11 billion tenge (US$24 million) in 2025 to support the socio-economic development of uranium-producing regions, including 6 billion tenge (US$12 million) under contractual obligations.

Kazatomprom is also advancing research and innovation. A new science and technology development strategy through 2034 aims to improve production efficiency, reduce environmental impact and introduce advanced technologies.

Since 2018, Kazatomprom’s market capitalization has increased more than sevenfold, highlighting its position as a leading global uranium producer.