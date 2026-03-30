Kazakhstan Revises Travel Warnings, Excludes Egypt

ASTANA —The Arab Republic of Egypt has been removed from the list of countries not recommended for travel by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry’s press service reported on March 27.

According to the statement, the decision was made in light of the current situation in Egypt, as well as the continued functioning of civilian infrastructure, including international airports and major tourist destinations.

However, the ministry noted that, due to the persistently tense situation in the Middle East and the periodic closure of airspace by several countries in the region, its advisory urging citizens to refrain from all travel remains in effect for the following states: Bahrain, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Syria.

“Kazakh citizens currently in the region are once again strongly urged to exercise heightened personal safety precautions, avoid potentially dangerous areas, and strictly follow the instructions of local authorities. This includes proceeding immediately to designated shelters in the event of missile threats,” the statement reads.

The ministry also advised citizens to maintain regular contact with Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad, as well as with their tour operators and airlines.