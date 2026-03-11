Kazakhstan Launches Digital Platform to Promote Domestic Goods Abroad

ASTANA — The Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan, part of Baiterek Holding, has launched an international digital platform, Exporter Showcase, to connect local manufacturers with global buyers.

The platform serves as a detailed catalog of Made in Kazakhstan products across five sectors: light industry, food and chemical production, agricultural products, metallurgy, and machinery and construction materials. Each listing includes specifications, technical details, and links to verified manufacturers, reported the holding’s press service on March 11.

“Only verified manufacturers are presented on this portal, reducing risk and strengthening trust between Kazakhstan’s exporters and overseas buyers,” said Madina Yerzhanova, deputy chairperson of the Export Credit Agency.

Designed for international audiences, the Exporter Showcase simplifies supplier discovery, boosts the visibility of domestic brands, and supports Kazakhstan’s strategy to expand non-resource exports and digitalize foreign trade.