Kazakhstan and Türkiye Deepen Strategic Ties as Trade and Transit Ambitions Grow

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed the Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership on May 14 as the two countries moved to deepen trade, investment and transit cooperation amid growing regional shifts.

The agreement was signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s state visit to Astana and the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, where both leaders reaffirmed plans to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion and expand cooperation across transport, energy, investment and cultural ties.

The document, Tokayev noted, “clearly demonstrates the enduring friendship and shared aspirations” of the two countries.

“The talks were productive. We identified new areas that will give fresh momentum to our partnership. We agreed to further deepen political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation,” Tokayev told reporters at the Palace of Independence following talks with Erdoğan.

Tokayev said the two sides have expanded the package of intergovernmental agreements.

Türkiye remains among Kazakhstan’s largest foreign investors. Turkish companies have invested nearly $6 billion in Kazakhstan over the past two decades, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Türkiye have reached approximately $2.5 billion. Nearly 4,000 Turkish-linked companies currently operate in Kazakhstan.

“This reflects the depth of our long-term partnership,” said Tokayev.

According to official figures, bilateral trade reached nearly $5.5 billion last year, with both governments aiming to double that figure in the coming years.

“We have always attached great importance to supporting Turkish investors and will continue to do so. Therefore, we invite Turkish companies to participate more actively in major strategic projects,” Tokayev said.

Priority areas

Transport connectivity featured prominently in the talks as both leaders pointed to the growing strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, amid disruptions to traditional trade routes and broader geopolitical uncertainty.

“This year, cargo transportation by rail between our countries rose by 35%, while road transportation increased by 5%. Our countries can be seen as a bridge connecting East and West. We must use these advantages effectively,” Tokayev said.

Erdoğan described the Trans-Caspian corridor as a modern version of the Silk Road that is gaining increasing international significance, adding that Türkiye, Kazakhstan and their partners see the route as more than just a cargo transit corridor.

The two counties also agreed to deepen cooperation in the oil and gas sector amid heightened volatility in global energy markets. Tokayev welcomed plans by Turkish Petroleum Corporation to enter Kazakhstan’s market, describing joint energy projects as a priority for bilateral ties.

Erdoğan said Kazakhstan’s growing role in regional connectivity and energy trade placed the country in a strategically important position, adding that Türkiye wanted to increase the transportation of Kazakh oil to global markets through its territory.

“We want to transport much more oil from Kazakhstan, one of the leading crude oil exporters, to world markets via our country,” said Erdoğan.

Tokayev also pointed to the mining industry as a strategic area of cooperation.

“Turkish companies possess extensive experience in mineral extraction, metal processing and lithium production. In this regard, I invited entrepreneurs from the brotherly country to participate more actively in our major projects,” he said.

Agriculture, another area both leaders highlighted, has increasingly become part of the economic relationship between the two countries. Tokayev said Kazakhstan and Türkiye would soon adopt a roadmap aimed at expanding bilateral agricultural trade, including grain exports, while also strengthening cooperation in modern farming technologies.

Heartfelt bond

Erdoğan said Türkiye remains committed to strengthening ties with Kazakhstan.

“We witnessed Kazakhstan’s heartfelt bond with us just after the Feb. 6 earthquakes, which we described as the disaster of the century. During that difficult period, we always felt the moral and material support of our Kazakh brothers and the state of Kazakhstan by our side,” he said.

The two presidents also participated via video conference in the opening ceremony of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi School in Türkiye, a Kazakhstan-backed initiative launched to support the region affected by the devastating earthquakes in February 2023. The modern educational facility, located in the city of Nurdağı in Türkiye’s Gaziantep province, is designed to accommodate 32 primary school classes and four preschool classes.

“I sincerely believe that the children who will study at this school, named after Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, will carry our friendship into future generations,” Erdoğan said.

Upcoming informal summit

Tokayev and Erdoğan will travel to Turkistan tomorrow to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States. Erdoğan expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s contributions to Turkic integration since the organization’s inception.

He also thanked President Tokayev and the Kazakh delegation for what he described as their warm hospitality.

“We see it as our common responsibility to pass on the shared cultural treasures of the Turkic world, as well as the ideas, works and spiritual legacy of great figures, to future generations. With the support of Mr. Tokayev, efforts have begun for the Türkiye Maarif Foundation to open schools in Astana and Almaty,” he said.