Kazakhstan Hosts Landmark Fencing World Cup

ASTANA – Kazakhstan hosts a stage of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Epee World Cup for the first time on March 26-29, bringing one of the sport’s premier global tournaments to the country and drawing a field of more than 500 athletes from 96 countries.

According to Yuliya Kurbanova, PR director of the Kazakh Fencing Federation, the event marks a major milestone, placing Kazakhstan among countries such as Switzerland, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Canada that host World Cup stages.

“This is not a one-time decision but the result of consistent work over several years. It reflects strong trust from the FIE and gives a serious boost inside the country, as our athletes will compete at home against the world’s elite,” Kurbanova said in an interview with The Astana Times.

“It is also about positioning, as Kazakhstan is becoming a venue where the global season takes place. We are also the first country in Central Asia to host a tournament of this level,” she added.

Kurbanova noted that hosting the World Cup could significantly increase interest in fencing among young people.

“Fencing is difficult to explain. It needs to be seen. When you watch the speed, distance and tension live, everything becomes clear in seconds. However, the tournament itself is only a tool. The real effect appears when such events are integrated into broader work through media, educational initiatives, sports schools and regional federations,” she said.

The federation plans to use the tournament to support long-term development, including attracting more athletes, strengthening regional schools and improving the national training system.

National fencing on the rise

Kazakh fencing is currently showing steady growth. In 2024, the men’s epee team qualified for the Paris Olympic Games after a difficult selection cycle.

During that period, the team won silver at the Asian Championship, bronze at the final World Cup in Tbilisi, and historic gold at the World Cup in Istanbul. In 2025, Kazakhstan won its first World Championship bronze medal in team epee.

“Continuity is the key factor for us. The core of the team – Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov, Yerlik Sertay and Vadim Sharlaimov – is now joined by young athletes, and stronger internal competition is bringing international results. Progress among juniors and cadets shows we are no longer catching up but beginning to compete,” Kurbanova said.

She added that the progress reflects systemic changes in the country’s fencing development.

“Federation, government, coaches and athletes now work as one system, with real support from the Ministry of Sports and Tourism. The roster depth has increased, from four athletes to 10-12 competing at international events. As a result, the number of our fencers reaching the playoff stage at World Cup competitions has grown by around 30%,” Kurbanova said.

Training bases in Almaty and Astana have been strengthened, while fencing programs are expanding in the East Kazakhstan, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, and the Abai regions.

“In fencing, you grow faster when the strongest athletes compete at your venue. This allows us to develop all three weapons, epee, saber and foil. Junior results, including in saber and foil, show that the system is expanding,” she said.

Kurbanova noted that the main challenge in fencing remains the transition from junior to senior level.

“We aim to bring young athletes to stable results in senior international competitions,” she added.

Historic victory

The federation’s recent progress was confirmed at the start of the 2026 season, when epee fencer Ruslan Kurbanov won a World Cup stage in Heidenheim, Germany, becoming the first athlete from Kazakhstan to win an individual World Cup event.

“The realization of the scale of the result came later, when I saw the reaction of fans and the support in Kazakhstan. Heidenheim is one of the most prestigious and difficult tournaments in the FIE calendar. Winning there confirmed that our fencing school can compete at the highest level,” Kurbanov told The Astana Times.

He emphasized that psychological pressure was the biggest challenge in the final, which he won 15-14 against Italy’s Davide Di Veroli.

“At this level, everyone is physically and tactically strong. The key is staying calm when gold and history are at stake. It was important not to burn out from responsibility and show my fencing,” he said.

Kurbanov noted that discipline and passion are essential in fencing.

“You must believe in yourself even during difficult periods. Over 20 years in the sport, I have learned patience, analysis and readiness to take risks. You need to be both a strategist and ready to make bold decisions at the key moment,” he said.

Kurbanov called the upcoming World Cup in Astana both a responsibility and a strong source of motivation.

“It is a double responsibility because at home you always want to show your maximum. I want the stands to be full so fans can see top-level fencing live. This is a chance to inspire young athletes and show them that everything is possible. Home support should give us energy, not pressure,” he said.

He added that his main career goal remains an Olympic gold medal, which he described as the highest point in an athlete’s career.

“That is the peak I work toward every day. Along the way, there are also key targets such as the Asian Games and the World Championship. Leading the world ranking is a good sign of consistency, but the ultimate goal is to write Kazakhstan’s name into the history of fencing at the Olympic Games,” Kurbanov said.