EAEU Remains Economic Bloc, Kazakh PM Says Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov outlined that cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is strictly economic and does not extend to political or security matters, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Speaking on the sidelines of an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on March 27 in Shymkent, Bektenov emphasized that the union’s mandate excludes discussions on international politics and regional security.

His remarks came in response to comments by Iran’s ambassador regarding the military-political situation in the Middle East. Bektenov noted that the global geopolitical environment remains highly unstable, with intensifying conflicts negatively affecting the world economy, reported Kazinform.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for an end to attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure and urged a return to negotiations. While Kazakhstan does not seek to act as a mediator, Tokayev said the country is ready to host peace talks in Turkistan if all parties are willing.

Bektenov expressed confidence that Kazakhstan’s partners support a swift resolution to conflicts through dialogue.

On March 26, Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the situation in the Middle East and bilateral cooperation. During the conversation, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations.

Kazakhstan assumed the EAEU chairmanship on Jan. 1.