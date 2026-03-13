Discover Captivating Cultural Weekend in Astana and Almaty 

ASTANA – Spend the weekend enjoying nostalgic concerts featuring beloved artists or feel the romance of great stories through a captivating art exhibition. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a special list of events perfect for enjoying your time with friends and family.

Astana

“Kuimen Kelgen Korisu” (A Reunion Brought by Kui) concert, March 14

Music, tradition and a festive spirit will shape the atmosphere of the evening concert. Filled with the sounds of traditional melodies and national instruments, the performance will create a warm and inviting mood for the audience.

The concert will celebrate Kazakh cultural heritage, blending expressive music with a sense of community and respect for tradition.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Marat Bisengaliev’s solo concert, March 15

World-renowned virtuoso violinist Marat Bisengaliev will celebrate his birthday with a special concert in Astana, marking 40 years of his creative career. The evening promises a warm and festive atmosphere as the maestro shares this important milestone with his audience.

Venue: Kazakh National University of Arts; 50 Tauelsizdik Street. Tickets are available here.

“Shaft. Hidden Threads” exhibition, March 14-15

Inspired by the archaeological concept of a “shaft,” a method used to reveal layers of history, this exhibition explores the hidden connections between past and present. ​​Through this metaphor of excavation, the exhibition brings forgotten stories to the surface. The works are based on materials collected during the artist’s research trip to Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, grounding the project in real cultural landscapes.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Faith” exhibition, March 14-15

It highlights universal values such as happiness, love, and the joy of togetherness. The exhibition offers a glimpse into the delicate and layered world of women’s experiences through striking artistic imagery. etherness and motherhood, inviting visitors to connect with the emotions and reflections captured in each work.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Van Gogh: Paintings Come to Life” exhibition, March 14-31

Through movement, light, and sound, stunning visuals and cutting-edge technology bring Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life. The exhibition uses state-of-the-art projection technology to surround visitors with moving images, creating a fully immersive journey into the artist’s world. Step inside the vibrant scenes of “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “The Bedroom,” and feel the emotions behind Van Gogh’s brushstrokes. Perfect for art lovers and those seeking a unique cultural experience.

Venue: Lumiere-Hall multimedia museum; 8 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Hollywood Soundtracks” concert, March 14

Enjoy an evening of iconic movie music brought to life by a live orchestra. From thrilling adventures to heartfelt melodies, this concert captures the emotion and magic of Hollywood films, creating a memorable experience for cinema and music lovers alike.

Venue: Smart Point; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Golden Collection of Kazakhfilm” concert by Ne Prosto orchestra, March 15

Immerse yourself in a mood of nostalgia as the timeless melodies of beloved Kazakh films come alive, performed by a full symphony orchestra, choir and soloists.

The concert promises an enchanting atmosphere, where music revives the emotions, stories, and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan’s cinematic classics.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Classical Music Concert, March 14

Step into an evening of timeless elegance as Beethoven’s piano sonatas, from the poetic “Moonlight” to the dramatic “Appassionata,” fill the hall with emotion and depth.

The concert creates a refined and immersive atmosphere where every note draws the audience into the genius, passion, and intensity of classical music.

Venue: Zhambyl Kazakh State Academic Philharmonic; 35 Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.