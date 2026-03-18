Astana Leads Marriage Rates as Kazakhstan Registers 115,900 Marriages in 2025

ALMATY – Astana recorded the highest marriage rate in the country as Kazakhstan registered 115,900 marriages in 2025, according to the Bureau of National Statistics release on March 17.

The overall marriage rate stood at 5.69 per 1,000 people. Astana led with 6.75 per 1,000, followed by the Karagandy Region (6.32) and East Kazakhstan (6.27). The lowest rate was recorded in the Kyzylorda Region, at 5.06 per 1,000 people.

Most marriages were registered in urban areas, accounting for 78,900 unions (68.1%), while rural areas recorded 37,000 marriages (31.9%). The average age at first marriage was 27.9 years for men and 25.3 years for women.

Among newly married couples, 77% of men and 78% of women entered marriage for the first time, while remarriages after divorce accounted for 22% among men and 21% among women.

Marriage activity peaked during the summer months, with July recording the highest number of marriages (12,955), followed by August (12,418) and June (11,848). Most marriages in Kazakhstan were monoethnic (80.4%), while 19.6% were interethnic unions.

Divorce rates and trends

In 2025, Kazakhstan recorded 45,700 divorces, with the majority occurring in urban areas (74.4%) compared to 25.6% in rural areas.

The overall divorce rate was 2.24 per 1,000 people. The highest rates were observed in the Pavlodar Region (3.43), the Karagandy Region (3.41) and North Kazakhstan (3.28). The lowest divorce rate was recorded in the Turkistan Region, at 1.03 per 1,000 people.

By duration, the largest share of divorces (35%) occurred among couples married for one to four years, followed by 24% among those married five to nine years. About 8% of divorces occurred within the first year of marriage, indicating ongoing challenges in early-stage family stability.