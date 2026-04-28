Digital Qazaqstan Strategy to Define Long-Term AI and Digital Development, PM Says

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is preparing to adopt the large-scale digitalization strategy Digital Qazaqstan, which will define the long-term vision for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at an April 28 government meeting.

The strategy aims to coordinate nationwide efforts on digitalization and the widespread introduction of AI technologies. Bektenov stressed that during the declared Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Kazakhstan shall accelerate the transformation of its economy.

To support this, the government has launched 20 digital transformation roadmaps covering 72 sectors, each outlining AI implementation plans and KPIs through 2027. According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of AI and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, all roadmaps follow an AI-First principle and are mandatory for central government agencies, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Bektenov also highlighted the rapid growth of Kazakhstan’s IT sector, with exports exceeding $1 billion last year, and called for maintaining this momentum amid increasing global competition. He emphasized that digital technologies are already improving productivity, safety and product quality in industry.

Bektenov instructed to expand computing infrastructure as demand for AI resources grows, noting that existing supercomputer clusters such as Alem.Cloud and AL Farabium are already operating at high capacity. He warned that limited capacity could hinder further development.

In addition, the government is working to create a unified data infrastructure by addressing data fragmentation, improving access to state datasets for businesses and developing sectoral data lakes. Bektenov stressed that high-quality, digitized data is essential for effective AI deployment.

He also instructed relevant ministries to develop mechanisms to apply AI to forecasting socio-economic development, noting that advanced data analysis can improve the accuracy and effectiveness of state economic policy.