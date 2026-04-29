Tokayev, Czech PM Babiš Hold Talks on Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš discussed expanding bilateral cooperation during talks in Astana on April 29, with the Czech leader inviting Tokayev to visit the Czech Republic.

The meeting brought together delegations from both countries to discuss a broad agenda, including trade, energy, industry and investment, reported the Akorda.

Strong foundation for cooperation

Tokayev said the future of bilateral relations looks promising, noting active engagement between the two countries in international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

“Our political and economic cooperation has strong prospects. There is solid groundwork for expanding ties across many sectors,” Tokayev said.

He also praised the Czech Republic’s balanced and pragmatic foreign policy, emphasizing that sustained political dialogue has created favorable conditions for strengthening multifaceted cooperation, including growing interparliamentary ties.

Trade and investment ties

President Tokayev noted that the Czech Republic is among Kazakhstan’s key trade partners in the European Union (EU), with bilateral trade showing positive dynamics.

According to him, more than 190 Czech companies operate in Kazakhstan, including major investors such as Škoda, Omnipol, Tatra, Excalibur Army and ZVVZ.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan offers broad opportunities for implementing joint projects across various industries.

Energy cooperation in focus

Babiš described Kazakhstan as a strategic partner and said his visit marks a starting point for elevating bilateral relations.

“We are interested in strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in securing long-term oil supplies,” he said.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as the world’s largest uranium producer, noting that nuclear energy is central to the Czech Republic’s long-term energy strategy.

Babiš added that Kazakhstan has developed a robust and diversified energy system and confirmed Czech companies’ readiness to participate in joint energy projects.

Broad agenda and cultural ties

The sides discussed cooperation in a wide range of sectors, including industry, oil and gas, nuclear energy, transport and logistics, defense industry, digitalization, agriculture and healthcare.

Both leaders emphasized that bilateral relations extend beyond economic cooperation and are grounded in shared historical memory and strong cultural and humanitarian ties.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Czech side for supporting the reintroduction of the Przewalski’s horse to the Kazakh steppe, describing it as an important biodiversity conservation initiative.

Visa facilitation and next steps

Babiš also said the Czech Republic is ready to support efforts to ease visa procedures for Kazakh citizens, both bilaterally and within the EU.

Following the talks, the two sides agreed to prepare a list of joint projects for practical implementation.

Earlier, Tokayev and Babiš held one-on-one talks, during which they discussed the implementation of Kazakhstan’s recent reforms, including constitutional changes.

Babiš praised Kazakhstan’s progress in various sectors and expressed interest in expanding cooperation, particularly in energy and emerging technologies.