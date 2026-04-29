Kazakhstan Has No Plans to Change OPEC+ Participation, Energy Ministry Says

ALMATY – Kazakhstan does not plan to change its format of participation in the OPEC+ alliance, the country’s Energy Ministry said on April 29, reaffirming its commitment to existing cooperation mechanisms.

“At present, the question of changing the country’s participation format in the alliance is not on the agenda,” reads the ministry’s statement.

The clarification comes amid recent developments within the group, including reports that the United Arab Emirates intends to exit both OPEC and OPEC+ starting May 1, a move that would allow it to lift production constraints.

Kazakhstan participates in the broader OPEC+ agreement, which includes key oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Algeria, and the UAE.

Commitment to market stability

Earlier, representatives of OPEC+ countries held a virtual meeting on April 5 to assess global oil market conditions and outlook.

Participants also stressed the importance of safeguarding international maritime routes and expressed concern over attacks on energy infrastructure, warning that such incidents could increase market volatility and disrupt supply chains.