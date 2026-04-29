Kazakhstan’s Credit Boom Continues as Lending Surpasses $92 Billion

ALMATY – Bank lending in Kazakhstan has more than doubled since 2022, surpassing 43.4 trillion tenge (US$92 billion) as of April 2026, according to data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The report shows that a sharp increase reflects strong growth in both business and consumer lending, with household loans expanding at the fastest pace.

The total volume of loans rose from 20.5 trillion tenge (US$43.2 billion) in 2022 to 24.7 trillion (US$52 billion) in 2023, 29.8 trillion (US$62.7 billion) in 2024, and 35.9 trillion (US$75.6 billion) in 2025. By April 1, 2026, lending reached 43.4 trillion tenge (US$92 billion).

Business lending continues steady expansion

Loans to businesses increased from 10.5 trillion tenge (US$22.1 billion) to 18.3 trillion tenge (US$38.5 billion) over the same period.

Growth was primarily driven by lending in the national currency, which rose from 7.8 trillion tenge (US$16.4 billion) to 13 trillion tenge (US$27.4 billion), while foreign-currency loans increased from 2.7 trillion tenge (US$5.7 billion) to 5.3 trillion tenge (US$11 billion).

Small businesses recorded the most dynamic growth, with lending more than doubling from 3.9 trillion (US$8.2 billion) to 8.6 trillion tenge (US$18.1 billion), while lending to medium and large enterprises also showed steady gains.

Household lending sees fastest growth

The fastest expansion was observed in lending to individuals. Over four years, loans to households rose from 10 trillion tenge (US$21 billion) to 25 trillion tenge (US$52.6 billion).

Consumer loans were the main driver, growing from 6.1 trillion tenge (US$12.8 billion) to 16.8 trillion tenge (US$35.3 billion), while mortgage lending also increased from 3.2 trillion tenge (US$6.7 billion) to 7 trillion tenge (US$14.7 billion).

At the same time, foreign currency lending to households remains minimal, at less than 3 billion tenge (US$6.3 million) as of April 2026.