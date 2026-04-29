AIFC Showcases Panda Bonds, Investment Projects at Shanghai Business Forum

ALMATY – The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) presented new cross-border financing opportunities, including the expansion of yuan-denominated panda bonds, at a business forum in Shanghai on April 28 aimed at strengthening economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.

The event, AIFC Connect: Shanghai 2026, held in partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, brought together more than 100 representatives of businesses and financial institutions from both countries.

Growing investor interest

Opening the forum, AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov said interest from Chinese companies in Kazakhstan continues to grow, driven by the country’s role in major international initiatives such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the Belt and Road Initiative.

“We offer investors unique advantages, including a legal framework based on English common law principles and regulation aligned with global standards,” Bekturov said.

According to Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics, around 8,300 Chinese companies are now operating in the country. Kazakhstan’s Consul General in Shanghai Nurlan Akkoshkarov noted that China remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching $48.7 billion.

Panda bonds and capital market integration

A key announcement of the forum was the expansion of listing opportunities for yuan-denominated panda bonds on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), one of whose shareholders is the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In April, AIX completed the first panda bond issuance in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, with Samruk Kazyna placing bonds worth 3 billion yuan (US$420 million).

Experts at the event noted that Kazakhstan has consolidated its position as a regional financial hub, with bonds in circulation totaling $81 billion as of September 2025.

New platforms and green finance

The AIFC also introduced several initiatives aimed at expanding investment opportunities. Among them is a platform for junior mining companies designed to attract funding for geological exploration, a critical area given that more than 65% of Kazakhstan’s territory remains underexplored.

In line with global decarbonization trends, AIFC presented its Carbon Platform, enabling access to international environmental instruments such as I-REC certificates and carbon credits.

The AIFC Green Finance Centre signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Green Economy Association to advance joint environmental projects. The centre also launched the CASI Academy, offering ESG-focused educational programs across Central Asia in partnership with Chinese institutions.

Expanding cooperation

The forum featured presentations from companies including KAZ Minerals, Solidcore Resources and ITS CSD, covering projects in mining, digital infrastructure and green finance. Discussions on capital market integration involved representatives of Samruk Kazyna, China International Capital Corporation, Freedom Broker and Jiaxin International Resources Investment. The event concluded with a series of B2B meetings, where participants explored practical opportunities for future cooperation.