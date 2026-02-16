Livestock Market Consolidation Tool Unveiled at Dala.Camp Forum in Burabai

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s livestock sector took a step toward market consolidation and higher-value exports as the Turan Livestock Association launched a pilot digital platform aimed at coordinating the country’s fragmented live cattle market during the international Dala.Camp Forum held on Feb. 14–15 in Burabai.

The forum brought together 250 delegates from 11 countries, including Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Europe, the United States, Brazil, Türkiye and the UAE, reflecting growing international interest in Kazakhstan’s beef industry and export potential.

From fragmentation to coordination

At the center of discussions was the launch of the Turan Standard Pool (TSP), a pilot B2B platform designed to consolidate livestock supply, introduce unified quality standards and reduce price volatility in the live cattle market.

According to organizers, Kazakhstan’s cattle sector is dominated by tens of thousands of small and medium-sized farms operating independently, while processors struggle with inconsistent quality, unstable supply volumes and high procurement costs. Seasonal price swings often force farmers to sell livestock at unfavorable times.

“If a processor needs, for example, 10,000 head of cattle, the platform aggregates offers from dozens or even hundreds of farms nationwide, ensuring both volume and compliance with agreed standards,” said Chairman of the Turan Association Zhanibek Kenzhebayev, emphasizing that TSP is designed to change the processing.

Quality-based premiums

According to the association, farmers participating in the platform could earn a price premium of 10–15% above market rates by meeting quality and supply consistency requirements. The final premium is determined case by case, depending on classification and delivery terms.

For processors, the platform offers a centralized overview of available livestock by region and grade, improving production planning and reducing supplier search costs.

“We are not just creating a digital marketplace. We are building an architecture of trust in the live cattle market – predictable for processors and premium-oriented for farmers,” said Arshidin Tokhtamov, first deputy chairman of the Turan Association.

During the forum, Turan signed cooperation agreements with Kazbeef, TERRA, and Qaip-Ata. The documents formalize their participation in piloting the consolidated supply model and applying unified standards within the TSP framework.

How to join the pilot project?

Access to the Turan Standard Pool is provided through membership in the Turan Livestock Association. In addition to market access, members receive a support package aimed at strengthening farm operations and improving investment readiness.

This includes consulting and production support, assistance in attracting financing and obtaining state subsidies, and the opportunity to conduct a comprehensive farm audit with a discount of up to 50%. Members also gain access to veterinary, zootechnical and agri-financial expertise, as well as the implementation of ERP tools for transparent and efficient farm management.

“Today, it is extremely difficult for farmers to navigate dozens of programs, subsidies, requirements and standards. We are bringing expertise together in a one-stop format. Veterinarians, zootechnicians and agri-financiers are not separate specialists, but a single support system. Turan Standard Pool is not just about sales — it is an ecosystem for farm development,” Tokhtamov said.

Industry dialogue and training

The first day of the forum focused on strategy, investment models and Kazakhstan’s positioning in the global beef market, with panel discussions on veterinary standards, digitalization and value-chain economics. A Livestock Pitch session allowed entrepreneurs to present projects to investors.

The second day was dedicated to practical training, including workshops on farm management, financial planning, production efficiency and long-term business sustainability.

According to organizers, the Turan Standard Pool pilot is expected to lay the groundwork for a transparent, standardized and investment-attractive livestock market in Kazakhstan, with plans to expand the model to sheep and horse breeding in the future.