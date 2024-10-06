Astana Honors Denis Ten with International Figure Skating Tournament

ASTANA—Nearly 100 ice skaters from around the world gathered at Barys Arena in Astana from Oct. 3-5 for the fifth Denis Ten Memorial Challenge tournament, commemorating a celebrated Kazakh figure skater who tragically passed away in July 2018.

The event serves as an International Skating Union (ISU) challenger competition, allowing athletes to earn points for major international championships.

The competition featured single skating and ice dancing in both adult and junior categories. The judging panel included representatives from 28 participating countries.

The Georgian team’s Anastasia Gubanova won the women’s division with 195.91 points, Kazakhstan’s Sofia Samodelkina secured silver with 189.67 points, and Italy’s Lara Naki Gutmann earned bronze with 188.86 points.

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov claimed gold in the men’s competition, setting a personal best with 95.50 points in the short program. In the free skate program, Shaidorov earned 166.83 points, finishing with a total score of 262.33. Azerbaijan’s Vladimir Litvintsev secured second place with 246.00 points, while Georgia’s Nika Egadze followed in third with 242.43 points.

In the junior category, Cyprus’s Vasilisa Bogomolova secured the gold, while Kazakhstan’s Veronika Kim and Anna Sannikova took second and third place, respectively.

Reflecting on her performance, Sannikova called it “not bad” but said she sees room for improvement, which she plans to address with her coach. “My goal is to perform a quadruple jump and my dream is to go to the Olympics. I understand that I need to work towards that goal, but the dream remains a dream for now.”

On the first day, Sannikova, who opened the tournament, skated to a piece by Yasmin Levy, portraying a Spanish woman with a complex fate.

“I have always wanted to skate with a Spanish theme. My coach and I chose this piece, and it seems to have worked. I am impulsive and open, just like the program. Sometimes I can be short-tempered, which is reflected in my performance. It is almost like this character mirrors my own personality,” she said.

Sannikova added that the tournament holds special meaning for her, as it honors Denis Ten, who made significant contributions to Kazakhstan’s figure skating community. “This event is a tribute to his legacy. I train at his academy, which shows we haven not forgotten him.”

The event’s highlight was the gala show on Oct.5, headlined by world champions, including France’s Marie-Pier Leray and Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov. The show featured a stunning combination of solo routines and dance pairs performing gravity-defying jumps, elegant spins and acrobatic skits. The audience was also taken on a journey into the past as they watched scenes from a documentary about Denis Ten, his path, goals and aspirations, which brought a unique atmosphere to the arena.

“It has been a wonderful experience. The skating here has been really good. The facility is beautiful. We prepared for a few weeks before arriving. We had one female skater, two male skaters and two dance teams,” said Katheleen Harmon, team leader for the U.S.

“It is gratifying to hear from representatives from other countries that they appreciate the event and that it is held at the highest level. This is great praise for us,” said Aiza Mambekova, head of Kazakhstan’s figure skating national team.

Mambekova highlighted the tournament’s development, noting the increase in both performers and participating countries. Kazakhstan fielded the largest team, with 21 athletes. Last year, 80 athletes from 24 countries participated in the tournament.

“Ice dancing has also grown significantly, with 21 pairs competing this year, including several highly-ranked skaters. This is substantial growth from last year,” she added.

Despite the international judging panel, Mambekova emphasized the growing expertise of Kazakh judges, including Regina Shamshilova, an international judge and Kazakhstan’s figure skating school graduate.

Denis Ten: A legacy remembered

Ten was a Kazakh Olympic medalist and a trailblazer in figure skating in the country. His sudden death in 2018 left Kazakhstan’s sports community in shock. On July 19 of that year, Ten was fatally injured while attempting to prevent the theft of mirrors from his car in Almaty. His untimely death sparked a national outcry and deepened his legacy within the Kazakh figure skating world.

Today, events such as the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge serve as a way for the nation and the international figure skating community to honor his memory and contributions to the sport. The academy that bears his name continues to nurture young talents, ensuring his influence endures.