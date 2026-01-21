Tokayev to Sign Gaza Peace Council Charter in Davos at Trump’s Invitation

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22 at the invitation of the United States President Donald Trump to attend the signing ceremony of the Charter of the Board of Peace, according to the statement published by Akorda on the X social media page.

The event will formalize the creation of a new international body focused on Gaza’s post-conflict stabilization. According to the White House, the founding executive board of the council will consist of seven members described as leaders with experience in diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy. Each member will oversee a critical area related to Gaza’s recovery and long-term stability.

In parallel, a Gaza executive board made up of 11 members will be established to supervise the activities of the new governing framework in the territory. Four members of this body will also serve on the founding executive board, ensuring coordination between strategic oversight and on-the-ground governance.

From Washington talks to Davos ceremony

Tokayev’s participation in the Davos ceremony follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements that have raised Kazakhstan’s profile in Middle East peace initiatives.

On Nov. 6, 2025, Tokayev met with Trump at the White House, where the two leaders discussed Kazakhstan’s role in international peace efforts. During the talks, a phone conversation was also held with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on regional stability and Kazakhstan’s potential participation in the U.S.-backed peace frameworks.

A day later, on Nov. 7, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially announced the country’s accession to the Abraham Accords, describing the decision as fully aligned with Kazakhstan’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy.

Tokayev previously stressed that Kazakhstan’s decision to join the accords was intended “to help overcome confrontation, promote dialogue, and support international law grounded in the UN Charter,” while not affecting the country’s bilateral relations with other states.

Trump, in turn, praised Tokayev’s move as a “bold and visionary step,” suggesting it could encourage broader international engagement in peace-building efforts in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, presidential press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay confirmed that Tokayev had received a formal invitation from Trump to join the newly established peace body and that Kazakhstan had agreed to become one of its founding members.