Kazakh MFA Confirms Kazakhstan’s Accession to Abraham Accords After Trump–Tokayev Talks

ASTANA — The Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry has officially announced its accession to the Abraham Accords, marking a significant step in its foreign policy agenda. The decision, according to the ministry’s statement released on Nov. 7, was made “solely in the interests of Kazakhstan” and is “fully consistent with the nation’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy.”

“Joining the Abraham Accords will contribute to strengthening our country’s cooperation with all interested states and, therefore, is fully in line with Kazakhstan’s strategic goals. Kazakhstan will continue to firmly advocate for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of the Middle East conflict based on international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the principle of “two states for two peoples,” the statement reads.

The announcement followed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Nov. 6. During the Oval Office talks, a joint phone conversation was held with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on Kazakhstan’s intention to join the peace initiative.

Tokayev emphasized that by joining the Abraham Accords, Kazakhstan aims “to help overcome confrontation, promote dialogue, and support international law grounded in the UN Charter.” He also underlined that this move “does not affect Kazakhstan’s bilateral commitments with any state,” reflecting the country’s multilateral and peace-oriented diplomacy.

Trump praised Tokayev’s decision, describing it as a “bold and visionary step” that could inspire other nations to follow suit in advancing peace and stability in the Middle East. The Abraham Accords, initiated during Trump’s first term, established the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

During his visit to Washington, President Tokayev took part in the historic C5+1 Summit at the White House, where he hailed a new era in US–Central Asia relations. As part of the visit, Kazakhstan and the US forged $17 billion in agreements across critical minerals, aviation, artificial intelligence, education, and other key sectors, marking a transformative step in the countries’ strategic and economic partnership.