Trump Invites Kazakhstan to Join Gaza Peace Council

ALMATY — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received an official invitation from the United States President Donald Trump to join the newly established Gaza Peace Council, with Kazakhstan proposed as one of the body’s founding member states, Presidential Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay told Tengrinews agency on Jan. 19.



According to Zheldibay, Tokayev was among the first world leaders to receive a formal letter from Trump inviting him to take part in the initiative, which is being created to oversee post-conflict stabilization, international assistance, and long-term development efforts in Gaza.

“Concealing the fact that such an official appeal was received from Trump, following public statements by other world leaders, would have been inappropriate,” Zheldibay said.

“In response, Tokayev sent a letter to the President of the U.S. expressing sincere gratitude and confirming Kazakhstan’s consent to participate in this new body,” he added.

According to Zheldibay, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust, and enhancing global stability.

The council is being formed at Washington’s initiative and is intended to provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and monitor commitments related to Gaza’s peaceful reconstruction. Invitations to become founding members were sent to the leaders of multiple countries.

Argentina, Hungary, Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Italy have confirmed their participation. Invitations were also extended to France, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, though official confirmations from those countries have not yet been announced.

Speculation about Kazakhstan’s potential involvement intensified after Tokayev spoke by phone with Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked why the invitation had not been disclosed publicly earlier, Zheldibay explained that the decision was guided by diplomatic considerations.

“We considered it inappropriate to make a public statement before an official announcement by the Trump administration. However, the process began to unfold independently,” he said.

According to the White House, the founding executive board of the council will consist of seven members described as leaders with experience in diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy. Each will oversee a critical area related to Gaza’s stabilization.

In addition, a Gaza executive board comprising 11 members will be formed to supervise the activities of the new governing framework in the territory. Four members of this body will also serve on the founding executive board.