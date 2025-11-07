Tokayev, Trump Deepen Ties With $17 Billion Agreements

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6, to deepen bilateral relations, signing $17 billion in deals and formally joining the Abraham Accords to support peace and stability in the Middle East.

During the meeting at the White House, President Tokayev noted the historic nature of Trump’s presidency, under whose leadership the United States continues to strengthen its position as a leading global economic, political, and technological power. Tokayev emphasized that the U.S. President is making a decisive contribution to ensuring a safer, more stable, and more prosperous world, reported Akorda.

President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for U.S. peace initiatives, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which could further develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). For his part, President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan.

Both leaders welcomed the signing of commercial agreements between Kazakhstan and the United States worth over $17 billion.

Kazakhstan joins the Abraham Accords

During a meeting in the Oval Office, a joint phone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The main topic was Kazakhstan’s intention to join the Abraham Accords.

President Tokayev emphasized that President Trump has achieved outstanding results that once seemed unattainable, creating real preconditions for lasting peace in the Middle East. By joining the Abraham Accords, Kazakhstan seeks to contribute to overcoming confrontation, promoting dialogue, and supporting international law based on the UN Charter.

Tokayev stressed that this decision does not affect Kazakhstan’s bilateral commitments with any state and that it reflects the country’s multilateral diplomacy, promoting peace and security.

President Trump highly praised President Tokayev’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, noting that it would encourage other nations to support this initiative.

“This is a major step forward in building bridges across the world. Today, more nations are lining up to embrace peace and prosperity through my Abraham Accords,” said Trump following the phone conversation.

The official program of President Tokayev’s visit to Washington, D.C. began with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor. A landmark memorandum of understanding on cooperation in critical minerals was signed.