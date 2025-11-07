Trump Hints at Possible Visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA — United States President Donald Trump said he does not rule out a visit to Kazakhstan, after he and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the C5+1 summit on Nov. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Journalists asked President Trump which area of the new $17 billion partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S., covering aviation, mineral resources, and digital technologies, he considered most important, and whether he might become the first U.S. President to visit Kazakhstan.

“I think it is very possible that we will do that. I think all of those are very important items. You never know from year to year. Your country has great natural resources and a great president,” Trump said.

After the official part of the summit, the presidents continued their conversation informally, stepping out onto the White House porch to view the construction of a new ballroom, reported Akorda. It is a $200 million project, privately funded and set to host up to 650 guests. The new hall, located on the East Wing site, aims to expand the White House’s capacity for major state events, with completion expected before the end of Trump’s current term.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to visit all five Central Asian countries next year, underscoring Washington’s growing engagement with the region.

During his visit, President Tokayev was interviewed by The Washington Post and The New York Times, where he discussed Kazakh-American relations, key aspects of his visit to the U.S., President Donald Trump’s political course, geopolitical developments, and the situation around Ukraine, among other topics.