Kazakhstan, Iran Discuss Expanding Cooperation in Trade, Transport and Logistics

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Iran discussed expanding cooperation in trade, transport, and logistics during meetings between senior foreign ministry officials on Jan. 15.

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi to review a broad range of matters on the bilateral agenda. The talks covered strengthening political dialogue, deepening trade and economic cooperation, expanding interaction in the transport and logistics sector, and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Special attention was given to the implementation of agreements reached during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Kazakhstan on Dec. 10-11, 2025. Both officials confirmed their mutual interest in the consistent implementation of these agreements and in providing additional impetus to bilateral cooperation in priority areas, reported the ministry’s press service.

Separately, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov held talks with the Iranian delegation, focusing on multilateral cooperation and engagement within international organizations. The diplomats exchanged views on upcoming United Nations events, cooperation on the Caspian Sea, and current developments in the Middle East and globally.

Following the meetings, both delegations reaffirmed their strong mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue and deepening comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Tehran.