From Ballet to Basketball: Your Mid-January Weekend to Enjoy

ASTANA — From classical music and ballet to immersive art exhibitions and sports events, Astana and Almaty offer a diverse cultural agenda this season. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a lineup of events worth adding to your calendar this weekend.

Astana

Shine of Classic concert, Jan. 25

A refined evening of classical music featuring well-known masterpieces performed by professional musicians. The program promises an elegant atmosphere and a chance to reconnect with timeless compositions that continue to inspire audiences across generations.

Venue: Philharmonic Chamber Hall; 29 Abay Street. Tickets are available here.

“Cinderella” ballet, Jan. 24

The “Cinderella” ballet brings Charles Perrault’s timeless tale to life, following a poor girl whose magical transformation leads to a royal ball and true love. Like pumpkins turning into coaches and mice into horses, enchanting moments are brought to life with stunning choreography.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

VTB United League, Jan 25-26

Basketball fans can look forward to high-intensity matches as Astana faces leading teams of the VTB United League. Expect dynamic gameplay, strong rivalry, and an energetic arena atmosphere.

Venue: Saryarka Velodrome; 45A Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Immersive Experience” exhibition, Jan. 9-Feb. 27

This immersive exhibition invites visitors to step inside the world of Vincent van Gogh through large-scale projections, music, and light. The experience offers a new way to connect with the artist’s most famous works and emotions, making it engaging for both art lovers and first-time visitors.

Venue: Lumiere-Hall Multimedia Museum; 8 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Journey into the World of National Instruments concert, Jan. 24

Discover the rich soundscape of traditional Kazakh instruments – a unique musical experience featuring talented performers and rare instruments from Kazakhstan’s heritage.

Venue: Philharmonic Chamber Hall; 29 Abay Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Grand Romance Evening concert, Jan. 24

A lyrical concert celebrating the genre of romance, featuring heartfelt compositions and expressive vocals. This event is ideal for those who appreciate emotional depth, poetry, and classical vocal art.

Venue: The Zhambyl Kazakh State Academic Philharmonic; 35 Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Tango Evening concert, Jan. 24

Passion, rhythm and the unmistakable charm of tango. The concert creates a warm, romantic atmosphere – a lovely idea for a night out.

Venue: Smart Point; 280 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

The New Names concert, Jan. 24

The program brings together iconic arias and orchestral pieces from world and Kazakh opera, reflecting the diversity of operatic traditions and eras. The evening offers audiences an introduction to rising performers whose musical expression and stage confidence signal the future of opera.

Venue: Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“La Boheme” opera, Jan. 25

Giacomo Puccini’s timeless opera unfolds a poignant tale inspired by Henri Murger’s novel. Set in Paris’s Latin Quarter on Christmas Eve, it follows the lives of young intellectuals, capturing love, loss, and passion with exquisite music and storytelling. Featuring a famous cast and a live symphony orchestra, this event is truly unforgettable.

Venue: Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.