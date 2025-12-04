Tokayev, EU’s Costa Set New Kazakhstan – EU Priorities as Ties Turn 10

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the European Council António Costa, who arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit on Dec. 4, underscoring the deepening strategic ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) as the two sides mark the tenth anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).

President Tokayev called the visit symbolic, noting that Kazakhstan was the first country in the region to sign such a comprehensive framework agreement with the EU, reported the Akorda.

“It is yet another demonstration of our mutual readiness to further expand multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. We maintain a solid and substantive partnership based on mutual respect and understanding. Our political dialogue is dynamic and developing across many areas of shared interest,” Tokayev said, adding that he highly values the results of the EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council meeting in Brussels.

Trade and investment partner

According to Tokayev, economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of the partnership. Bilateral trade reached $50 billion in 2024, while total inflows of European investment since 2005 have approached $200 billion. Kazakhstan accounts for 80% of the EU’s trade with Central Asia, making the country a pivotal commercial and strategic partner.

Tokayev emphasized the active presence of more than 4,000 European companies operating in Kazakhstan in sectors such as energy, transport, digitalization, and industry. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to maintaining a stable and transparent investment climate for European businesses.

Humanitarian dialogue and visa facilitation efforts

President Tokayev highlighted the importance of humanitarian cooperation and expressed gratitude for EU educational programs that have enabled over 5,000 Kazakh students and professors to study and complete internships across Europe.

He also welcomed the recent decision to begin preparations for negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements, calling them an important step toward expanding interpersonal and academic mobility.

Tokayev further underscored the value of the C5+EU dialogue, describing it as an effective platform for advancing shared priorities in sustainable growth and regional connectivity.

European economic security

Costa expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and praised the strong momentum of Kazakhstan-EU relations.

“Over the past ten years, the EU has become Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner and foreign investor. At the same time, Kazakhstan, now the EU’s third-largest supplier of oil and uranium, plays a key role in ensuring Europe’s economic security. Clearly, we are entering a new stage in strengthening our relations and developing economic ties,” he said.

He emphasized that both sides share a common outlook based on multilateralism and adherence to the UN Charter. These principles, he noted, form the foundation of efforts to promote global stability and prosperity.

Costa also highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing diplomatic role, praising President Tokayev’s personal efforts in supporting peace in the Caucasus. Ensuring security in this region, he said, opens new opportunities for advancing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, which will connect Europe through the Caucasus and the Black Sea.

The two leaders gave particular attention to cooperation in transport and logistics, digital transformation, energy, critical raw materials, and agriculture. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen strategic cooperation and deepen their long-term engagement.

Concluding the meeting, Tokayev awarded Costa the first degree Order of Dostyk (Friendship), praising the European Council President for his contribution to strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.