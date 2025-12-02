Kazakhstan, EU to Launch Visa Facilitation Talks 

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) announced plans to begin negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements at the 22nd Kazakhstan–EU Cooperation Council meeting held in Brussels on Dec. 1, co-chaired by Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermeк Kosherbayev and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The meeting took place on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), a landmark document that covers 29 priority areas and serves as the backbone of the strategic relationship between Kazakhstan and the EU, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Visa facilitation negotiations

A major announcement was the formal launch of negotiations on Dec. 2 for EU visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens and a related readmission agreement.

“This step will make a significant contribution to strengthening humanitarian ties, expanding opportunities for students, researchers and professionals, and increasing mobility,” Kallas said at the press conference.

She noted that once the agreement enters into force, visa processing times, documentation requirements, and administrative fees are expected to decrease.

Kazakhstan participates in Horizon Europe and Erasmus+ programs, and EU destinations remain among the most popular for Kazakh travelers.

Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner

The parties reviewed a decade of cooperation, reaffirming the central role of economic ties. The EU remains Kazakhstan’s leading trade and investment partner, with bilateral trade reaching $50 billion in 2024 and cumulative European investment worth $200 billion. According to the officials, more than 4,000 EU-affiliated companies currently operate in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh side emphasized its interest in diversifying exports to Europe, notably by expanding access for Kazakhstan’s agricultural products.

A significant part of the discussions focused on developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). Given ongoing shifts in global supply chains, both sides recognized the corridor’s importance as a reliable and sustainable link between Asia and Europe.

Green and digital transformation as new pillars of cooperation

The council also highlighted growing collaboration in green energy, raw materials, digital innovation, and industrial decarbonization. Both sides underscored that cooperation in these areas contributes to Kazakhstan’s economic modernization and supports Europe’s industrial resilience.

Parliamentary diplomacy was noted as another strong dimension of cooperation, following the 22nd Kazakhstan–EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee meeting held earlier in November.

Kazakhstan–EU economic partnership

Kosherbayev also held talks with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Josef Sikela on Dec. 1, focusing on investment in transport and logistics infrastructure along the TITR. The EU reaffirmed its plans to invest 45 million euro (US$48.6 million) in modernizing the port of Aktau and 150 million euro (US$162 million) in upgrading key Kazakh road infrastructure.

Sikela stressed that the EU views Kazakhstan as a key partner in building a sustainable regional transport architecture.

Kosherbayev welcomed the outcomes of recent economic and investment forums in Uzbekistan and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement agreed initiatives.

“We attach particular importance to expanding cooperation in critical raw materials, transport and logistics, digital innovation, agriculture, education, and water management,” he said.

At the conclusion of the cooperation council, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment, enhancing regional connectivity, and deepening cooperation in humanitarian and educational fields.