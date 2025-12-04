Kazakhstan, EU Launch Formal Negotiations on Visa Facilitation Agreement

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) officially opened negotiations on a visa facilitation and readmission agreements on Dec. 2 in Brussels, Belgium, marking a historic step in bilateral relations and strengthening mobility between Kazakhstan and EU member states.

The inaugural round of talks was co-chaired by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs Johannes Luchner.

The opening of negotiations carries symbolic significance as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Kazakhstan–EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).

According to both sides, the start of this new negotiating track reflects the maturity, depth and strategic direction of the partnership that has steadily evolved over the past decade, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service on Dec. 3.

Officials emphasized that the launch of the visa dialogue demonstrates growing mutual trust and a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for citizens, fostering people-to-people contacts, and strengthening humanitarian ties.

The delegations exchanged views on key principles, agreed on initial frameworks, and identified priorities for further work. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to move forward consistently in shaping a modern legal foundation that will make travel procedures easier and enhance interpersonal connectivity.

The announcement of the negotiations came a day earlier, during the 22nd Kazakhstan–EU Cooperation Council meeting on Dec. 1, chaired by Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Kazakhstan and the EU agreed to continue the negotiation process, with the next round of consultations scheduled to take place in Astana in 2026.