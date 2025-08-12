President Tokayev Extends Congratulations on Historic Peace Declaration Between Azerbaijan and Armenia

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended warm congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the signing of the historic declaration on the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, held in Washington, D.C., with the active and effective support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In separate telephone conversations with both leaders, President Tokayev praised their political will and strategic vision, noting that their efforts made this landmark agreement possible and expressing hope for lasting peace and stability in the region.

The agreement adheres to the principles of international law and United Nations resolutions. Tokayev noted that the document aligns fully with the strategic interests of both countries and will foster broader international cooperation across the Caucasus, reported Akorda on Aug. 10.

President Tokayev reaffirmed Astana’s readiness to continue offering its platform for negotiations during his telephone conversation with President Aliyev, and praised Azerbaijan’s growing international standing under his leadership.

Aliyev, in his remarks, also emphasized the historic significance of the peace declaration after years of fruitless negotiations and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s interest in strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During his call with Pashinyan, Tokayev commended the Armenian leader’s political will and strategic vision in achieving the peace deal. He stressed that the declaration opens the way for extensive international cooperation in the South Caucasus, as well as enhanced economic and investment ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia. Preparations are underway for Pashinyan’s official visit to Astana later this year.

Pashinyan expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s support and underlined the critical role of U.S. mediation in the peace process. He welcomed Kazakhstan’s efforts in facilitating dialogue between Yerevan and Baku and confirmed his readiness to sign new cooperation agreements during his upcoming visit.