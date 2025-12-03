OECD Features Kazakhstan’s e-Qyzmet Among Leading Public Sector Innovations

ALMATY – The international Observatory of Public Sector Innovation (OPSI) platform of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published Kazakhstan’s experience in implementing e-Qyzmet, the country’s integrated digital human resource management system.

The inclusion marks a crucial international acknowledgment of Kazakhstan’s progress in modernizing HR processes across its public sector, reported the Kazakh Agency of Civil Service Affairs on Nov. 27.

According to officials, E-Qyzmet has become a central component of Kazakhstan’s digital public administration agenda and a key tool for implementing national HR policy. The system fully automates personnel management, centralizes HR data, eliminates bureaucratic barriers, and reduces the risk of subjective decision-making by ensuring merit-based recruitment, performance evaluation, and career advancement.

The platform currently covers more than 400 managerial and HR processes across all government agencies. By digitizing recruitment and removing administrative bottlenecks, e-Qyzmet has improved transparency and accessibility within the civil service, helping to build a more professional and resilient public administration.

“The publication of e-Qyzmet on the OPSI platform is international recognition of Kazakhstan’s progress in digitalization and HR development. It demonstrates that our experience is valuable not only domestically but also globally,” said Darkhan Zhazyqbay, chair of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs.

He noted that updates to e-Qyzmet in 2022–2023 and the introduction of digital recruitment tools have significantly increased competition for civil service vacancies. Today, an average of 5.5 candidates compete for each open position.

International recognition of Kazakhstan’s achievements in digital governance is expected to further strengthen the country’s role in global expert discussions and OECD initiatives.

OPSI is a global OECD platform dedicated to collecting, analyzing, and disseminating innovative practices in public administration. Its flagship Case Study Platform showcases reforms, digital solutions, and new governance models from around the world.

OPSI materials are used by governments, international organizations, researchers, and practitioners. Showcasing Kazakhstan’s initiatives on this platform enhances the country’s reputation as an open, innovative state committed to improving the quality of public administration.