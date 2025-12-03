Kazakhstan Showcases Culinary Heritage at Steppe and Ocean Gala in Lisbon

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Portugal hosted a distinguished gastronomic evening under the theme The Steppe and the Ocean on Nov. 27 in Lisbon, uniting Kazakh and Portuguese culinary traditions.

Held in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Declaration of State Sovereignty, the event took place at the EPUR restaurant, reported Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Michelin-starred chef Vincent Farges welcomed Artem Kantsev, one of Kazakhstan’s leading culinary masters from Qazaq Gourmet and a laureate of La Liste 2026. Their jointly prepared dinner received high acclaim from distinguished guests, including Carlos Fontão Carvalho, president of the Portuguese Academy of Gastronomy.

Ambassador Jean Galiev emphasized that cuisine reflects a nation’s hospitality and cultural heritage.

“For the first time in the history of relations between our two countries, a gastronomic bridge has been built between two ends of Eurasia – the boundless steppe and the vast ocean,” he said.

He noted that the event marked the launch of the embassy’s Discover Kazakhstan Through the Five Senses initiative, which will soon include exhibitions of paintings, sculptures, traditional carpets, and music performances in various Portuguese cities.

At the conclusion of the evening, Galiev presented guests with a commemorative gift – the Coat of Arms of Kazakhstan crafted in traditional Portuguese azulejo style (a traditional form of decorative ceramic tile and a national cultural treasure of Portugal), symbolizing cultural convergence and strengthening ties. Introducing Kazakhstan to the Portuguese public through such initiatives aims to deepen friendship and expand cultural, humanitarian, and economic exchanges.