Kazakh, Swiss Foreign Ministers Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Bern

ASTANA — Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Federal Councillor and Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis reaffirmed the strong, trust-based partnership between Astana and Bern during Dec. 2 talks in Switzerland.

Kosherbayev emphasized Switzerland’s role as a key and reliable partner in Europe, highlighting steady political dialogue, expanding regional cooperation, and growing trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, the ministry’s press service reported.

He underlined that over three decades, Astana and Bern have maintained high-level contacts and constructive intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation, with trade and economic ties serving as the cornerstone of the partnership. Over the past 20 years, Swiss investments in Kazakhstan reached $35.8 billion, while trade turnover from January to October totalled $1.2 billion.

Cassis expressed interest in enhancing multifaceted cooperation, noting Switzerland’s upcoming OSCE Chairmanship in 2026. The officials highlighted shared approaches to global matters and potential cooperation in mediation and water diplomacy.

They welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation on the Blue Peace Central Asia program. Another MoU was signed between the Foreign Policy Research Institute of Kazakhstan and the Geneva-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue to implement joint projects.

Meeting with Guy Parmelin

On the same day, Kosherbayev met with the Vice President of Switzerland and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin. They reaffirmed the importance of agreements reached during Parmelin’s meetings with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Nov. 28 in Astana.

Discussions covered enhancing cooperation in political and trade-economic spheres, including industry, transport and logistics, digitalization, healthcare, and finance. Both officials reviewed current ties and confirmed interest in strengthening political dialogue. Kosherbayev noted that Parmelin’s recent visit gave new impetus to trade, economic, and investment cooperation, stressing the importance of maintaining positive momentum.

Parmelin emphasized that his meetings in Astana, along with the participation of a high-level business delegation in the fifth Kazakhstan-Switzerland Business Council, reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepening the partnership.