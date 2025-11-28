Kazakhstan, Switzerland to Boost Investment and Trade Ties 

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Vice President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on Nov. 28, emphasizing the strong potential for expanding bilateral cooperation and describing the visit as an opportunity to give new momentum to the Kazakhstan–Switzerland partnership.

Tokayev highlighted Switzerland’s role as one of Kazakhstan’s most important political and economic partners in Europe, noting that the country has invested $35.8 billion into Kazakhstan since 2005.

According to him, nearly 400 Swiss companies and joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan, reflecting deep and long-standing economic ties, reported the Akorda press service.

Parmelin commended the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, reaffirming Switzerland’s interest in strengthening political dialogue, expanding investment cooperation, and promoting new joint initiatives in priority economic sectors.

Kazakhstan–Switzerland business council

On the same day, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin opened the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan–Switzerland Business Council in Astana.

In his remarks, Zhumangarin emphasized that Switzerland remains one of the leading investors in Kazakhstan. Swiss companies are active in energy, engineering, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and several high-tech industries. Bilateral trade, he highlighted, reached $1.1 billion in the January-September 2025 period.

According to Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan is interested in expanding Swiss business participation in machinery manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, medical and biotechnologies, digitalization, transport, logistics infrastructure, and renewable energy. The government, he stressed, is committed to ensuring the most favorable conditions for investors.

Zhumangarin highlighted the localization of passenger railcar production at Stadler Kazakhstan in Astana as a major success story of bilateral cooperation. A contract has been signed for the supply of 557 high-tech railcars, with the first batch expected before the end of 2025.

He also expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in studying Switzerland’s experience, particularly that of Lugano, in the development of digital currencies and blockchain applications.

“Kazakhstan today is a ready platform for building industrial clusters. We are open to creating consortia and deepening technological cooperation,” Zhumangarin said.

In the earlier interview with The Astana Times Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Salman Bal also stressed the long-standing partnership between Kazakhstan and Switzerland that is thriving on bilateral and multilateral levels, pointing out the similarities between two countries.