Kazakh Presidential Envoy Tukumov Visits Afghanistan, Deepens Regional Cooperation

ALMATY – Kazakh Special Representative for Afghanistan and Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yerkin Tukumov paid a working visit to Afghanistan on Dec. 8 to prioritize constructive engagement with Afghanistan and its integration into regional processes.

During the visit, Tukumov held a series of meetings with Afghan officials in Kabul. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade and the economy, transport and logistics, industry, infrastructure development, agriculture, humanitarian assistance, education, healthcare and counterterrorism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

A particular area of gratitude expressed by the Afghan side was Kazakhstan’s recent humanitarian initiative. According to Afghan representatives, the doctors’ mission demonstrated genuine friendship and partnership while contributing to Afghanistan’s social resilience by easing the pressure caused by shortages of medical personnel and resources.

Key discussions also centered on the planned construction of the Turgundi – Herat – Kandahar – Spin Boldak railway, a strategically important project for Afghanistan’s transport connectivity and regional trade. The sides reviewed the current status of project preparations, technical parameters, and expected stages of implementation.

The sides highlighted that the North–South railway corridor would link Afghanistan’s major economic hubs with critical logistics points in Central and South Asia, boosting trade diversification, household incomes, and the country’s transit potential.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated that Kazakhstan is among Afghanistan’s “most consistent and reliable partners,” providing tangible support to the country’s socio-economic resilience.

According to the Afghan side, Kazakhstan’s active diplomacy and practical support significantly contribute to reducing the risks of humanitarian degradation, reinforcing economic resilience, and preserving the space for political dialogue in Afghanistan.

At the conclusion of the visit, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing an intensive dialogue and expanding practical cooperation across all key areas in the interest of peace, stability, and prosperity in the broader region.