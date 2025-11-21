Kazakh Doctors Provide Lifesaving Support in Afghanistan Following Powerful Earthquake

ASTANA – Kazakhstan continues to provide medical assistance to Afghanistan following the powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck on the night of Nov. 3. Humanitarian aid and a medical team have been deployed and have been working on the ground since last week.

Medicines, surgical instruments, dressings, tents, bedding, and other essential supplies have been delivered from the state reserve, reported Kazakh Health Ministry on Nov. 20.

The mission includes specialists experienced in treating multiple trauma, polytrauma, and emergency cases. Kazakhstan’s team consists of doctors from the Batpenov National Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics and the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine.

During this period, doctors have conducted dozens of consultations, examinations, and surgeries. They are assisting local physicians with patient management, surgical planning, joint case reviews, and the most complex medical cases.