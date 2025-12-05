Kazakh Peacekeepers Destroy Over 1,000 Explosive Devices in Syria

ASTANA — Kazakh peacekeepers have discovered and destroyed over 1,000 explosive ordnance items, including 23 improvised devices, as part of 32 operational missions in Syria in January-August, significantly reducing risks to civilians and strengthening security in the UN mission area.

The engineer-sapper team of Kazakhstan’s contingent serving with the UN Disengagement Observer Mission has conducted large-scale explosive ordnance clearance operations, reported Kazakh Defense Ministry on Dec. 5.

Previously, in 14 operational missions, the engineers had disposed of over 500 explosive ordnance items and six improvised devices, highlighting the increased effectiveness of Kazakh peacekeepers.

According to Major Yernar Amantayuly, commander of the engineer-sapper team, most unexploded ordnance was found near populated areas, posing serious risks to civilians’ lives and health.

“Information about the location of explosive ordnance comes from UN personnel, patrols, and sometimes local residents. Once we receive a report, we conduct reconnaissance and assess potential threats before destroying the objects. Our actions aim to prevent damage to infrastructure,” he said.

The deminers most often handle artillery and tank shells, anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, drone warheads, and improvised explosive devices – all remnants of armed conflict in Syria, which continue to pose significant risks in the mission’s area of responsibility.