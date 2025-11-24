Kazakh Champion Golovkin Elected President of World Boxing Organization

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Olympic silver medalist Gennadiy Golovkin has been elected President of World Boxing at the organization’s congress in Rome on Nov. 23, marking a historic milestone for the sport.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Golovkin on his election, calling it a recognition of his outstanding achievements, reported the Akorda press service.

“He is the first Kazakh to lead an international federation governing an Olympic sport,” reads the statement.

According to the Asian Boxing organization, World Boxing delegates from across the globe voted in favor of Golovkin as the organization continues major reforms aimed at strengthening governance and securing full recognition by the International Olympic Committee.

In his remarks at the congress, Golovkin highlighted his commitment to placing athletes at the center of decision-making.

“It is a privilege to be elected as the new president of World Boxing. But this is just the beginning. Starting today, athletes will be at the heart of every decision we make. On the road to LA28, we will restore trust in Olympic boxing to secure our place in Brisbane and beyond. Now it’s time to move forward as one united boxing family,” he said.

Asian Boxing also extended congratulations, stating that Golovkin’s leadership will significantly influence the growth of boxing both in Asia and worldwide. Delegations from the region welcomed the outcome, noting Asia’s expanding role as a cornerstone of global boxing development.