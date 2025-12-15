KazAID Turns Five: Kazakhstan Strengthens Contribution to Global Sustainable Growth

ALMATY – The Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) marks its fifth anniversary, underscoring the country’s evolution from a recipient of foreign aid to an emerging donor shaping global sustainable development.

Established on Dec. 15, 2020, as Kazakhstan’s national operator for official development assistance (ODA), the agency works under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has rapidly built a reputation as a key instrument of Kazakhstan’s international engagement, the ministry reported.

Over the past five years, KazAID has strengthened Kazakhstan’s role in global development by implementing targeted programs in digitalization, education, and healthcare, with a strong focus on Central Asia and Afghanistan. The agency supports partner countries through capacity building, knowledge transfer, and institutional development, reflecting Kazakhstan’s successful reform experience.

KazAID promotes expert cooperation and shares national best practices through training programs, humanitarian support, and technical assistance. Since its establishment, the agency has delivered more than $34 million in humanitarian aid and mobilized $183 million in financing for ODA projects, reaching over 40 countries.

KazAID’s mission is to support sustainable and inclusive development in partner countries through practical, results-oriented technical assistance. By deepening cooperation with international organizations, expanding project portfolios, and engaging experts across sectors, the agency continues to reinforce Kazakhstan’s contribution to global stability and socio-economic progress.