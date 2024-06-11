KazAID Launches Program to Train Central Asian Diplomats 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Agency for International Development KazAID is training 14 diplomats from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on June 10-12 within the Dostyk – Diplomacy program, announced Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, during his weekly briefing on June 10, as reported by the ministry’s press service.

The training, which aims to enhance qualifications and exchange experiences, takes place at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan in Astana.

The program includes courses on sustainable development, the role of government agencies in official development assistance (ODA), the interrelationship of objectives in implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Central Asia, water challenges and prospects for regional cooperation. Speakers from the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) and the Institute of Economic Research will share their knowledge.

The program is designed for mid- and senior-level diplomats engaged in their countries’ political life. Training is provided free of charge owing to a grant from KazAID.