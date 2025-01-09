 KazAID Delivers Humanitarian Assistance to Four Countries in 2024 

ASTANA — In 2024, the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) provided humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Vietnam.

Afghanistan

According to the KazAID press service, Kazakhstan sent 5,000 liters of vegetable oil, 795 tons of rice, and 1,000 tons of first-grade flour to Afghanistan last year.

The Kyrgyz Republic

Kazakhstan provided the Kyrgyz Republic with 2,000 tons of diesel fuel to resolve an accident at the Bishkek thermal power plant. It also sent 0.9 tons of pasta, 0.9 tons of buckwheat, 2.25 tons of canned meat, and 0.05 tons of tea. Humanitarian aid was also provided to support victims of mudslides in the Osh region to address the disaster’s consequences, support the affected population, and rebuild the area.

Tajikistan

Kazakhstan provided humanitarian aid to Tajikistan worth 2.5 billion tenge (US$5.65 million), including 15,000 tons of fuel oil. Additionally, 14,970 tons of fuel oil, 80 tons of diesel fuel, 30 tons of diesel oil, 325 tons of buckwheat, 67 tons of vegetable oil, and 50,000 cans of condensed milk were delivered. Approximately 67.9 million tenge (US$129,124) was allocated for the purchase of a crawler excavator.

Vietnam

Kazakhstan allocated $100,000 to Vietnam.

All humanitarian aid provided by Kazakhstan in 2024 was delivered with the assistance of KazAID.

KazAID coordinates the delivery of humanitarian goods to countries in need and promotes the implementation of Official Development Assistance (ODA) aimed at enhancing regional and global stability.

KazAID realizes the state policy in ODA, promoting development and sustainable growth in partner countries, promoting Kazakhstan’s achievements in various fields, facilitating the exchange of experience and establishing contacts between specialists from different countries.