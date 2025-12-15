Kazakhstan Releases First Textbook on Using Development Aid as Soft Power Tool

ALMATY – The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID), in partnership with Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU), has released the country’s first comprehensive textbook dedicated to Official Development Assistance (ODA) and its role in promoting Kazakhstan’s soft power abroad.

The publication marks an important milestone, reflecting Kazakhstan’s transformation from a recipient of international aid to a nation capable of assisting others. The establishment of a national ODA system and the creation of KazAID underscore the country’s strengthened statehood, economic progress, and growing international standing, reported the agency’s press service.

The textbook systematically traces the development of Kazakhstan’s ODA architecture from the country’s recognition as an upper-middle-income state and the adoption of its legal framework for development cooperation to its invitation to join the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) and the launch of KazAID as the national operator.

Alongside historical development, the textbook provides a comparative analysis of soft-power models used by countries such as the United States and Japan, offering insights into how development aid supports broader foreign policy objectives. It also reviews KazAID’s practical experience in Central Asia and other regions, highlighting completed and ongoing projects.

The textbook’s authors are Chairman of KazAID and Doctor of Economics Arken Arystanov, PhD, and professors at ENU: Aigerim Ospanova and Akbota Zholdasbekova.